Wet Wednesday over most of PH due to easterlies

MANILA, Philippines – Most parts of the country are forecast to experience rains caused by the prevailing easterlies, the weather bureau said on Wednesday.

Bicol Region, Isabela, Aurora, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon, and Marinduque will experience scattered rains and thunderstorms.

Moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its latest bulletin.

The easterlies will also bring isolated rain showers or thunderstorms across Metro Manila, the Visayas, Mindanao, the rest of Mimaropa, and Cavite.

The rest of Luzon will also experience isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas still prevail across the archipelago.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said that as of 2 a.m., no low pressure area is being monitored for possible tropical cyclone formation. (PNA)

