Screenshots: They show Senator Villanueva griping over low funding

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Joel Villanueva complained of low allocations for flood control projects in Bulacan.

This was according to a former official of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) as shown allegedly in phone conversations from 2023 that he took screenshots of and presented in a congressional inquiry on Tuesday.

Jaypee Mendoza, former Bulacan assistant first district engineer, made the claim at the House infracomm hearing, where Villanueva’s name was also mentioned by fellow DPWH engineer Brice Hernandez as among the lawmakers who allegedly received kickbacks from flood control projects in the province.

‘Lowest commitment’

When asked by the presiding officer, Bicol Saro Rep. Terry Ridon, to explain the screenshots, Mendoza said they were exchanges between Villanueva and Mendoza’s superior, Henry Alcantara.

“That photo is from October 2023, where Senator Joel requested for the flood control projects that Engineer Brice mentioned earlier,” said Mendoza. “To sum up, Senator Joel is saying that the funds allocated for him were small, considering he was already the majority floor leader at the time and a member of the Commission on Appointments.”

Mendoza went on to read the messages allegedly from Villanueva: “Again, I am confused by Sec’s actions, he seems to have forgotten. Number one, problems with flood control, and all the efforts we put in. Number two, for his CA (confirmation), his budget this coming year, etc. He committed to me, but I got the lowest commitment from the DPWH Secretary.”

“Sec” referred to then-Public Works Secretary Manuel Bonoan, he said.

No ordinary lawmaker

When Alcantara promised to follow up on the requests and meet later with the senator, Villanueva allegedly reminded him that he was dealing with the Senate majority leader and no ordinary congressman.

“Yes, boss. See you [tomorrow] 6 pm sa [at] JIL,” Alcantara’s text went. JIL here referred to the “Jesus is Lord” religious group founded by the senator’s father, televangelist and Cibac Rep. Eddie Villanueva.

Villanueva last week denied having done any transaction with Alcantara, saying he knew the latter only as a “kababayan” (provincemate). This was after photos surfaced online showing the senator together with the former DPWH official.

