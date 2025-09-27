Protecting Filipino Families: Island Premium Paints Achieves Global Safety Standards

When Filipino families repaint their homes, they’re often focused on colors and finishes. There is, however, a hidden health risk many forget to consider: lead in paint.

The Hidden Danger of Lead in Everyday Homes

The danger with lead is that you don’t see its effects right away. A wall may look freshly painted, but hidden toxins can linger for years, leaving lasting damage to health and development. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), lead is a toxic metal that can remain in the body for years once it is ingested or inhaled. Over time, this buildup can seriously affect children’s brain development, memory, and ability to learn.

That’s why global organizations like the WHO and the Global Alliance to Eliminate Lead Paint have been pushing for safer alternatives. Their goal is simple: to completely remove lead paint from our homes and communities. Island Premium Paints is part of this global movement, giving Filipino families a safer choice without sacrificing style.

The Philippines has joined these efforts through the DENR’s Chemical Control Order (CCO), which prohibits, limits, or regulates the use, manufacture, and import of toxic substances. The company’s standardized processes demonstrate its commitment to quality control and safety compliance – ensuring its paints meet both international and local benchmarks. By securing LSP® certification, Island Premium Paints has taken a proactive role in this mission. For Filipino families, this means safer paint options are now readily accessible from a trusted homegrown brand.

This milestone reached by Treasure Island Chemical Corporation (TICC) matters for every Filipino household. For decades, TICC has been part of family life through its trusted brand, Island Premium Paints. Today, it has gone a step further by officially earning the Lead Safe Paint® certification from SCS Global Services. This means that 17 of Island Premium Paints’ most popular products are now guaranteed safe from harmful levels of lead. Families can confidently use these paints to refresh their homes, knowing they’re not just adding colour, but also protecting their loved ones.

Here is a complete list of the Island Premium Paints products:

Prima Paints Tex-a-kote SG Paints Colorquick Paints Star Elastomer Paints Island Life Paints Roofkote Paints Concretobond Epoxy Enamel/Floor Coat/Self-Leveling Paints Island Metal Primers Island Interior Flatwall Enamel Island Auto Lacquer Island Flexigel Paints Epoxseal Enamel Paints Epoxseal Putties Apollo Clear Gloss Lacquer Apollo Rubber Cement Apollo White Glue

Among the 17 certified products, two stand out for their versatility and reliability in Filipino homes: Prima and Tex-A-Kote. Prima is a high-quality, water-based acrylic paint that works beautifully on both interior and exterior walls. Available in a wide range of colors, it’s especially suited for indoor spaces where families spend most of their time. With its durable finish and safe formulation, Prima lets homeowners enjoy vibrant, long-lasting walls without worrying about hidden toxins.

For outdoor spaces, Tex-A-Kote has earned its reputation as the gold standard in architectural coatings. This solvent-based acrylic finish combines durability with decorative appeal, making it the go-to choice for exterior applications. Whether it’s protecting walls from harsh weather or giving a home’s façade a fresh new look, Tex-A-Kote delivers both strength and style, ensuring every house looks good while staying safe.

Safe and Stylish Homes with Island Premium Paints

COO Bill Ong described the achievement as a reflection of the company’s mission to go beyond aesthetics and place consumer health at the core of its work. “This milestone affirms and strengthens our mission to be a reliable partner, building trust through safer spaces,” Ong said.

The identification of lead-safe certified Island Premium Paints products provides a clear guide for consumers, making it easier for families to prioritise health and safety when shopping for paints. The certified products now carry the Lead Safe Paint® logo on their packaging, enabling homeowners, contractors, and builders to confidently choose materials that not only look good but are also proven safe.

With the endorsement from local environmental groups like EcoWaste Coalition, this certification helps build safer homes, especially benefiting pregnant women and children who are most vulnerable to lead exposure. Their support also signals the importance of accessible, safe paint choices for consumers.

Every renovation, repainting, or new building is an opportunity to create not just a more beautiful home, but a healthier one as well. Now, Filipino families everywhere can turn to a brand they already know and trust for both safety and style. With certified lead-safe products available nationwide, Island Premium Paints makes it possible to build homes that are as safe as they are beautiful.

Whether you’re repainting your child’s room, sprucing up the living area, or giving the roof a much-needed refresh, you can choose colours that reflect your personality while protecting the people who matter most. Island Premium Paints is helping create safer Filipino homes, one wall, one roof, and one family at a time. Because when it comes to protecting your loved ones and expressing your style, Island Premium Paints truly, Does It Better.