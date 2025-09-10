Lacson: Ex-DPWH officials linked to flood scam lost P950M in casinos

MANILA, Philippines — Several former officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), allegedly linked to anomalous flood control projects, lost over P950 million in casinos, with their total transactions exceeding P1 billion.

This was revealed by Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo Lacson on Tuesday.

Lacson said during his privilege speech on Tuesday’s Senate session that DPWH 1st District Engineer Henry Alcantara, Assistant Engineers Brice Hernandez, Jaypee Mendoza, Arjay Domasig, Edrick San Diego — whom he tagged as BGC (Bulacan Group of Contractors Boys) — posed as contractors during their casino dealings.

“Based on the documents we obtained from Pagcor, the casino losses of these five individuals are staggering — totaling P950 million in gross losses,” said Lacson.

“These are based on official and validated records from no less than 13 casinos located in Metro Manila, Cebu, and Pampanga,” he added.

According to Lacson, Hernandez, who posed as a certain Marvin Santos de Guzman, had the highest gross losses at P435 million; closely followed by Mendoza, who posed as Peejay Castro Asuncion, at P418 million.

Alcantara, on the other hand, had losses at P68,000 under his real name, but a total of P36.7 million with his fake ID, Joseph Castro Villegas.

Domasig, meanwhile, who had an alias of Sandro Bernardo Park, had losses at P16.9 million while Edrick San Diego lost P42.4 million as himself.

Total transactions exceed P1 B from 2023 to 2025

However, in terms of total volume, some of the BGC Boys’ casino transactions — specifically cash-to-chips conversions and vice versa between 2023 and 2025 — even exceeded a billion pesos.

According to Lacson, Alcantara converted a total of P1,428,170,000 cash to chips from 2023 to 2025 alone, while converting chips to cash at P997,765,000.

“Yes, you heard it right, B as in billion,” said Lacson.

Hernandez’s transactions in the same period, meanwhile, showed P659,910,000 in cash converted to casino chips, and P1,385,360,250 converted back from chips to cash.

De Guzman’s, on the other hand, reflected a conversion of cash totaling P26,500,000 to chips; and P280,093,500 from chips to cash.

“In this regard, my office has submitted their names and aliases to the anti-money laundering council since casinos are covered persons under the amended anti-money laundering act,” noted Lacson.

Lacson then also bared that some of the BGC Boys have continued visiting casinos even after the government has begun investigating anomalous flood projects in the country.

The senator said Hernandez was last seen in a Casino on September 1, 2025 — all while the Senate blue ribbon panel was conducting its probe.

Other members of the group were also seen in casinos up until August.

“In summary, while the people of Bulacan remain submerged in floodwaters due to the corruption of these individuals—and despite the President himself exposing the wrongdoing — the BGC Boys continue to indulge themselves, wasting the people’s money without remorse,” said Lacson.

Rigged, falsified documents

Unsurprisingly, the tale of the BGC Boys did not stop there as Lacson also bared how his office uncovered hundreds of documents showing rigged and questionable biddings, impossible timelines of completion, manipulated progress reports, as well as falsified public documents.

“These are not clerical errors; these are fingerprints of a system perfected over the years to pocket billions of funds,” Lacson said.

One example he showed was a project along the Maycapiz–Taliptip River in Barangay Perez, Bulacan which was worth P92.58 million — despite being only awarded on December 17, 2024, the project received a Notice to Proceed the next day.

Just two days later, the contractor for the project, SYMS Construction, billed the government for nearly half of the project cost and reported a 46.05 percent completion.

The company then received a second tranche of payment in March 2025 where it reported an 89-percent completion rate.

However, Lacson said that once his staff inspected the project site — there was no difference between its state in December 2024 versus March 2025.

The contractor also allegedly overcharged P3.9 million beyond the original contract amount in its final payment.

Apart from this incident, another contractor, IM Construction Corporation, was also paid four times for a P92.5-million flood gate and pumping station despite submitting duplicate photos in its progress reports.

Meanwhile, documents also showed that the company Wawao Builders had advance knowledge that they would win contracts for two projects in Calumpit, Bulacan even before the official award.

Like the other cases, Wawao claimed 50 percent project completion in just seven days. /das

