From Broadcasters to Barristers: Meet the Lapids

From broadcast journalists to lawyers, meet Atty. John Dx Lapid and Atty. Carine Asutilla-Lapid.

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The studio lights, siren noises from alarms on field, have been replaced by courtroom walls.

And instead of scripts, they now hold thick case files. Once familiar voices delivering the news to thousands of listeners, former broadcasters and journalists Atty. John DX Lapid and Atty. Carine Asutilla-Lapid now stand before judges and clients, arguing for justice instead of deadlines. From broadcasters to barristers, their journey is one of transformation, resilience, shared dreams, and purpose.

But before the courtroom scenarios, there was a time in their lives that the blinding lights of the studio, tight crowded places were comfort and home.

Truth was once their beat, now, it is their case. As journalists, Atty. Dx and Atty. Carine, spent years telling stories that mattered.

Atty. Dx Lapid and Atty. Carine Lapid on field as reporters.

As lawyers, they fight for those whose voices might otherwise go unheard. Their career paths may have changed, but their mission to serve truth and justice—remains the same.

“I began my career as a news correspondent for Cebu Daily News before transitioning to broadcast journalism as a TV Reporter for ABS-CBN in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental. Covering the police beat was my first assignment, and it was this experience that ignited my interest in criminal law while I was in law school. This was a subject I excelled in, leading to one of my best performances on the bar exam. The start of my journalism career truly laid the foundation for my path to becoming a lawyer,” shared Atty Dx.

On the other hand, Atty. Carine started her life as a broadcast journalist in 2006 as a researcher for GMA-7 Cebu.

And in 2007, she became a reporter for ABS-CBN Cebu and later became the news editor until the shutdown in 2020.

“From 2007 to 2020, I gained experience working both on and off camera, in the field and in the studio, pre-prod and post-prod. I witnessed and experienced the transition from DV tapes to SD cards, and eventually to just using cellphones and online streaming. While doing TV, I wrote for local and national newspapers and handled a radio program, allowing me to experience all three, she said.

SHIFT FROM JOURNALISTS TO LAWYERS

Atty. Dx took the leap first. The leap he knew that would change his life, the leap that required a lot of sacrifices, and as a young father starting a family, it took not just discipline, but grit and a tight grip to faith.

“I graduated from law school before I had children, but I already had kids when I started taking the bar exams. When I first took the exams in 2013, our eldest child was born on the last Sunday of the exam period. I wasn’t there to witness the birth of my firstborn—this is the biggest sacrifice I believe I’ve made. At that time, the bar exams were not yet regionalized, so I had to travel to Manila and stay there for a month to take them. As a young father, I wanted to be there for every step of my children’s formative years. However, I knew I needed to sacrifice those moments for their future,” he said.

Atty. John Dx Lapid as a radio anchor of DYAB 1512

He took up law in 2009 in Negros Oriental State University. Took the bar exams three times before becoming the lawyer he is today.

In all three bar examinations experiences, his children was his central motivation.

Becoming a lawyer was not a walk in the park for Atty. Dx, but one of the many things that helped him to achieve that dream was his experience as a journalist.

“I’ve applied the training I received from ABS-CBN, particularly in multi-sourcing, to my legal practice. By gathering information from various sources of jurisprudence, I’m able to draft comprehensive pleadings. Because broadcast writing favors simplicity, I write my legal documents in a clear and direct style, rather than using overly complex language,” he said.

After her husband’s successful journey in becoming a lawyer, Atty. Carine took on the challenge next.

A challenge to live the dream she promised her “tatay” and her husband, that she too will become a lawyer.

Being a wife, a working mother and a law student, Atty. Carine had a great support system in her own village.

Atty. Dx and Atty. Carine Lapid’s lovely family.

“I did not do all of that alone. I had a whole village: my husband, mother-in-law, my parents, and my siblings. I always have a team with me. If I had exams, they were there to take care of the kids so I could study and be in school on time. I was also fortunate that the bosses in my previous job at ABS-CBN freed my weekends so I could take the executive class at USPF. I had the best support system,” she said.

Aside from managing her time, she was pregnant while in law school, her mind and body were exhausted and a little human is controlling her body for her sometimes.

But that was not the toughest part of the ride for Atty. Carine.

“But the toughest thing for me, really, was probably seeing my law school grades and reading my professors’ comments in my exam booklets. It’s tough when you realize you aren’t as good as you thought you were hehehe. It sometimes eats you from the inside,’ she added.

The fruit of all their labors, their very own law firm as husband and wife.

At times she lost her self-confidence and then questioned if that path was really for her.

Giving up means breaking the hearts of those who stood by her in every step of the way— so she continued and succeeded in no time.

BEING EACH OTHER’S SUPPORT SYSTEM

Having Atty. Dx as her husband is a sweet thing, but having him as her own critic is a totally different ball game.

Atty. Carine recalls how her husband would make exercises for her to read and then scored them. He also supported her financially along with her tatay.

“Everytime I said I wanted to give up, he encouraged me to do so hahaha, knowing that I would always do the opposite,” she shared.

And when Atty. Dx was the one studying, Atty. Carine also supported him financially and was his biggest prayer warrior.

Competition was never in the books for this power couple.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Atty. Dx shared that they were never each other’s competition, but rather, they complemented each other.

“Being ahead of my wife as a lawyer I guide her in her practice, and now I advise her. She now manages our firm,” he added.

From all the late night studying, juggling between books and scripts with occasional breakdowns, the Lapids stood firm and made it work, not just to serve the people, but to stand as their daughters, Gabbi, Patti and Yazzi’s inspiration.

“I hope our daughters learn a valuable lesson about perseverance from their mom and me. We both faced unique challenges on our journeys to earn the ‘Atty.’ prefix, which included my three attempts at the bar exam. My wife, for instance, had to balance work, two pregnancies, motherhood, and her responsibilities as a wife while pursuing her law degree,” said Atty. Dx.

While Atty. Carine has one thing to say to all mothers out there wanting to pursue their dreams in life— it is never too late.

“Having kids or building a family is not a reason to stop–it maybe a pause, but not a stop,” she said.

Looking back, the Lapids know that their story is no longer just about them. It’s about the lessons of perseverance, faith, and courage they hope their children—and others who hear their story—will take to heart as they practice being lawyers and managing their own firm.

A beautiful read as we celebrate Cebu Press Freedom Month. A heavy reminder of how powerful voices from the media is and how it can unravel not just the truth but the true potential of making a difference in the community.