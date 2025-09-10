P28.7-B South Korea loan: DOF clarifies there’s no such loan
MANILA, Philippines — No such deal exists.
This is what the Department of Finance (DOF) said as it denied reports that South Korea had canceled a P28.7-billion infrastructure loan to the Philippines over corruption concerns.
The clarification on Wednesday came after media cited South Korean President Lee Jae-myung as saying he had halted the loan’s implementation, citing its “potential for corruption.”
“There is no such loan,” the DOF said in a statement.
“Nevertheless, we reaffirm to our bilateral partners that the Philippine government will match their trust and confidence with full transparency and accountability,” the DOF further said in the statement. /dda
