AFC Asian Cup qualifiers: PH U23 bows out but sets new milestone

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Philippine men’s under-23 national football team ended its AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers campaign on a high note, despite its failure to advance to the main tournament.

This after the young Pinoys dispatched Nepal with a commanding 4-0 victory on Tuesday night, September 9, in Tajikistan.

The result secured the Philippines a second-place finish in Group K with a 2-1 record, behind only the unbeaten Syria. Despite their efforts, only the group winners advanced to the final tournament. The Philippines ranked seventh among all second-placed teams, just three spots short of qualification.



Even so, the campaign in the 2025 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers marked a historic step forward for the team. With six points from two wins, they surpassed their previous best finish in 2024, when they managed just one victory. Since joining the qualifiers in 2013, the Philippines had gone winless until breaking through last year and this time, they doubled their tally.

Otu Banatao opened the scoring in the 32nd minute with a well-placed header, followed by Javier Marona’s penalty in the 38th. In the second half, Dov Cariño and captain Sandro Reyes each found the net to seal the emphatic win.

Reyes, while proud of the performance, admitted mixed emotions after the final whistle.

“Our first objective was really to score as many goals as possible,” he said. “Honestly, we didn’t know what to feel, even at 4-0. We didn’t know if it would be enough. But the effort was there, the fight was there, and at this point, it’s out of our control.”

Group K of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers wrapped up with Syria sweeping all three matches for nine points, the Philippines settling in second with six, host Tajikistan at third with three, and Nepal finishing without a win.

Most players are expected to return to their clubs in time for the ongoing Philippines Football League, bringing with them valuable experience from the continental stage.

