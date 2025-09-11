Filipino students launch the nation’s first Philippine Can Satellite and Rocket Competition

History was made in the Philippine aerospace education as Indiana Aerospace University (IAU) successfully hosted the country’s first-ever Philippine Can Satellite Rocket Competition from July 17 to 21.

The Philippine Can Satellite Rocket Competition 2025 has not only launched rockets, it has also launched a new era for aspiring Filipino aerospace professionals.

The pioneering event gathered aspiring aerospace engineers from nine universities across the country, marking a significant step in hands-on space science and technology education.

Philippine Can Satellite Rocket Competition 2025

IAU founder Dr. Jovenal Toring and CEO Mr. Harold Toring officially open the day 1 of the competition and the exhibit at the IAU Arena in Lapu-Lapu City where participants presented their very own can satellites and rockets. Participants received inspiration messages from experts including Kristine Jane Atienza, the country’s first analog astronaut, Engr. Sonny Cac, a representative from the Philippine Space Agency and Engr. Jeremy Bajado, who served as the competition’s Project Leader and Technical Director.

Day 2 of the event marks an exciting and crucial phase as all participating teams gather once again for the final rocket assembly workshop, meticulously organized and facilitated by the dedicated Research and Development (R&D) Technical Team. This highly anticipated session serves as the culminating activity before the official launch, where students, mentors, and engineers work hand in hand to ensure that every component of each rocket is correctly integrated, aligned, and fully functional. The atmosphere is filled with focus and determination, as this workshop not only tests the teams’ technical skills but also highlights their ability to collaborate under pressure. As the final bolts are fastened and systems checked, a sense of achievement and anticipation begins to build, knowing that their hard work is about to soar into the skies on the next day.

Day 3, July 20, 2025 on the 56th year anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, the event reached its peak in Caputatan Sur, Medellin. Despite cloudy conditions, teams successfully launched 23 rockets with a total of 30 teams (15 Cansat Rocket Category and 15 Cansat only category). As the rockets disappeared into the clouds and parachutes deployed upon descent, cheers of excitement and pride echoed across the field. Day 4 wasn’t just about launching rockets, it was about launching the philippine aerospace education to the future.

Day 4 marked the final leg of the Philippine Can Satellite Rocket Competition 2025, a day dedicated to data presentation and scientific discovery. After the excitement of the rocket launches, the spotlight shifted to the analytical minds of the participants as they prepared to present their findings, insights, and technical outcomes from their Can Satellite missions. This final day emphasized that the competition was more than just about building and launching rocket, it was a platform for nurturing critical thinking, problem-solving, and scientific communication among the next generation of Philippine aerospace innovators.

The competition brought together top institutions including De La Salle University – Manila, University of the Philippines – Diliman, Adamson University, Rizal Technological University, University of Perpetual Help System – Dalta, Air Link International Aviation College, Cebu Institute of Technology – University, Cebu Aeronautical Technical School, and host school Indiana Aerospace University.

Zyphoria I from Indiana Aerospace University received the highest award for Best Can Satellite Rocket Project, while FranSat, also from IAU, earned Best Rocket Flight for its strong launch performance and design execution. The Archernauts of De La Salle University – Manila were awarded the Best Can Satellite Project and Team Rookiet from Airlink International Aviation College received the Best Rocket Project under the Can Satellite Rocket Category. The Aetherpod from Adamson University and Rizal Technological University received the Best Can Satellite Project under the Can Satellite Category. The University of the Philippines – Diliman’s team Iskan was recognized as the Most Professional Team for their outstanding teamwork and discipline. Team Auralis from IAU received the Outstanding Science Award, Sauron X from Cebu Aeronautical School earned the Highest Technical Advancement and KimSat from IAU received the Apogee Award, the highest form of Professionalism.

Guest speakers from PhilSA, including Dr. Mark Angelo Purio and Ms. Florence Basubas, encouraged participants to continue pursuing careers in aerospace, underscoring the national significance of cultivating local expertise in space science. With its successful debut, the competition is expected to become a regular platform for academic innovation and youth engagement in aerospace. IAU is also preparing for the launch of Teresa V, the latest student-built experimental rocket, signaling continued momentum in the university’s research and development efforts.

Spearheading this milestone was Engr. Jeremy Bajado, the pioneer of Can Satellite and rocketry initiatives at Indiana Aerospace University. What started as Jeremy’s personal ambition as a student to introduce hands-on aerospace project as grown into a full-scale national competition, marking a significant milestone in advancing space education in the Philippines. Initiated in 2019, IAU’s rocketry journey began with a series of experimental tests and steadily progressed through four student-built rockets: TERESA I, II, III, and IV. Each launch marked a leap in capability and ambition. Now, with TERESA V on the horizon, the university is preparing to unveil its most advanced and powerful rocket yet.

The Philippine Can Satellite Rocket Competition 2025 has not only launched rockets, it has also launched a new era for aspiring Filipino aerospace professionals. As the final rocket soared and applause echoed through the field, it became clear that for these students, this is only the beginning of their journey into the skies and beyond.