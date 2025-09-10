LTO-7 clarifies ‘no plate, no travel’ policy: It’s ‘No registration, no travel’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) clarified its license plates policy that has caused confusion among motorists.

The agency said on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, that the rule is “No registration, no travel,” and not “No plate, no travel.”

Aden Belza, acting chief transportation regulation officer of LTO-7, told Cebu City councilors in an executive session that there is no directive to apprehend motorists using temporary or improvised plates, as long as the vehicle can be properly identified.

“Wala tay directive kung dakpon ang motor kung naa silay temporary plate or unsa na plate that will identify the motor vehicle nga mopli sa dalan. If wala silay plate attached, then diha namo siya ma-issuehan,” Belza said.

(We don’t have a directive to apprehend motorcycles if they have a temporary plate or any plate that can identify the motor vehicle on the road. If they don’t have a plate attached, that’s when we issue a citation.)

He stressed that the policy is anchored on Republic Act 4136 of the Land Transportation and Traffic Code, which requires all vehicles to be registered before being used on public roads.

“Dili siya ingon nga if walay original plate, dakpon. No, it’s not true. Just to clarify the thing,” Belza added.

(It’s not like if there’s no original plate, they’ll be apprehended. No, that’s not true. Just to clarify the thing.)

Confusion

The clarification came after Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover raised concerns during the August 12 council session, saying the lack of clear directives from LTO had disrupted livelihood and forced motorists into unnecessary trips to LTO offices.

“Wa gyoy klarong kamanduan gikan sa LTO Central Office for this policy,” Alcover said earlier.

(There really is no clear directive from the LTO Central Office regarding this policy.)

Councilor Michell Abella-Celona also noted that the sudden surge of motorists rushing to claim their license plates was triggered by confusion.

High volume of motorcycles

Belza assured the council that all those who line up to claim their plates will be accommodated, following the agency’s “no cut-off” policy for public service.

“In a day, ma-accommodate gyud ni sila. If dili ma-accommodate, ilista na sila unya tawagan na sila to claim,” he said.

(In a day, they can really be accommodated. If they can’t be accommodated, their names will be listed and they will be called to claim.)

Belza also addressed questions about why some plates remain unclaimed. He pointed to multiple factors: the high volume of motorcycles in Region 7, production delays from Manila, and the disruption caused by the pandemic.

“Daghan sales sa motor kada adlaw, halos kada household naa na. Naa pay dugay na produce, naapektuhan pa gyud sa pandemic,” he explained.

(There are many motorcycle sales every day, almost every household has one. There were also some that took a while to produce, and it was further affected by the pandemic.)

Where to claim plates

According to him, plates for motorcycles registered in 2017 and earlier are now available and can be claimed at LTO district offices. For motorcycles registered in 2018 and onwards, plates can be collected at the Cebu City LTO office at Robinsons Galleria or at the LTO Subangdaku office, depending on the file number.

“Kung imo file number magsugod 0701 adto claim sa LTO mandaue. Kung 0716, you will claim the plates sa Cebu City LTO office sa (Robinsons) Galleria,” he said.

(If your file number starts with 0701, claim it at the LTO Mandaue office. If it’s 0716, you will claim the plates at the Cebu City LTO office in Galleria.)

Alcover urged LTO-7 to intensify its information drive to prevent further confusion.

“Kinahanglan gyud kining information drive na imong gi-explain karon munaog sa mga barangay kay daghan wala kasabot,” the councilor said.

(This information drive that you explained now really needs to reach the barangays because many people don’t understand.)

Belza agreed, adding that the agency would use social media and local networks to spread accurate information.

“With the advent of social media, dali kaayo ma-manipulate ang information mao maproblema ang mga tawo. We will strengthen our information drive,” he said.

(With the advent of social media, information can easily be manipulated, which causes people to worry. We will strengthen our information drive.)

What motorists need to know

Vehicles must be registered to legally travel on public roads.

Temporary or improvised plates are allowed if they can identify the vehicle.

Violations apply only if no plate is attached at all.

Plate backlogs from 2017 and earlier are now available for claiming at district offices.