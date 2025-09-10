Rhea Gullas Cup: Naga stuns defending champ Minglanilla

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Naga Atong Garbo pulled off a shocker, stunning defending champion Abante Minglanilla, 66-64, in the Rhea Gullas Cup 2025 First District Basketball Tournament on Tuesday night, September 9, at the Enan Chiong Sports Complex in Naga City, south Cebu.

The underdogs from Naga came out fearless, battling Minglanilla in a game that saw 10 lead changes and six deadlocks. They even built an 11-point cushion, 33-22, in the second quarter which was an unexpected turn as Minglanilla was widely tipped to dominate, just as they did last season.

Minglanilla, however, showed their championship grit and clawed back in the second half. They briefly took the lead, 58-56, with 4:47 left in the final period.

But with the home crowd behind them, Naga of head coach Kim Reyes answered with a quick 5-0 spurt from Riche Sarmiento II and Reche Navales to regain control, 61-58.

Minglanilla kept the fight close, cutting the lead to one, 60-61, but Sarmiento coolly knocked down two free throws to widen the gap. Niño Denver Waskin then converted a layup to give Naga a 65-60 cushion with 1:25 remaining.

Minglanilla still had opportunities in the closing stretch, but their shots fell short. Naga, despite some shaky possessions, held on as the clock expired.

Navales finished with a game-high 14 points alongside four assists, four steals, and three rebounds. Sarmiento added 10 points, three steals, two rebounds, and an assist.

Minglanilla, coached by lawyer Boyet Velez, struggled offensively with no player hitting double figures. Cy Emmanuel Tamarra led with nine points, while Kurtn Denver Erediano and Khranz John Mendaros scored eight apiece. They slipped to 3-2, dropping to second place in the Rhea Gullas Cup rankings behind the unbeaten Talisay Aksyon Agad (5-0).

Naga closed the eliminations at 2-3, behind Carcar (3-2), to complete the Final Four cast.

In other Rhea Gullas Cup games, Talisay capped its sweep of the eliminations with a dominant 100-69 win over Blissful Sibonga, powered by John Benedict Navidad’s 16 points and Kenzo Rafael Castillo’s 15 markers and eight rebounds.

Carcar, meanwhile, crushed San Fernando Buffaloes, 85-56, behind Patrick Simon Ulbenario’s 20-point, 13-rebound double-double.

