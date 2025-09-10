Rotting body found in US rapper D4vd’s Tesla in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES, United States — A rotting body has been found in the trunk of an impounded Tesla registered to rising US rap star D4vd, police and media reported Tuesday.

Neighbors of a tow yard called police about a foul smell coming from the site in Hollywood on Monday.

When officers arrived, they said they found a rotting body wrapped in a plastic sheet in the luggage compartment, which is found at the front in this kind of electric vehicle.

READ:

“We were notified this morning, and the car’s been here for a couple of days,” Robert Peters of the Los Angeles Police Department told reporters.

The vehicle is registered in Texas, to David Anthony Burke, whose stage name is D4vd, ABC7 news channel reported.

D4vd was Tuesday scheduled to play in Minneapolis, the latest stop in a world tour for the 20-year-old.

The young star shot to internet fame in 2022 when his “Romantic Homicide” became a breakout hit on TikTok.

D4vd has continued to post on social media in the last few days, promoting his new album, but has made no reference to the rotting body find.

The tow yard where the gruesome discovery was made sits just a stone’s throw from Elon Musk’s new Tesla Diner, which opened to great fanfare in Hollywood in July.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP