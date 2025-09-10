Who got a Land Cruiser from Allan Quirante’s QM Builders?

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A high-ranking official here in Cebu allegedly received a bulletproof Toyota Land Cruiser as a gift from contractor Allan Quirante, owner of QM Builders.

But as far as the former and current governors are concerned, they are not the recipients.

Incumbent Gov. Pamela Baricuatro on Wednesday, September 10, clarified that the Land Cruiser she uses as transportation did not come from Quirante.

READ:

Speaking to media, Baricuatro said that the vehicle had been loaned to her from a family friend, and that she had been using it since her campaign trail.

“It’s an old Land Cruiser… This came from a concerned friend from my husband after we received threats to security and even death threats,” Baricuatro said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Additionally, personal funds were used for its fuel as the Capitol has yet to assign her a service vehicle.

The governor even presented to reporters records about the vehicle, showing its history of ownership as well as the name of the registered owner to certify it did not come from Quirante.

Baricuatro’s statements came after her rival, former Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia, alluded that a certain politician here received the upscale sports utility vehicle (SUV), complete with bulletproof features, from Quirante who faces intense scrutiny over the flood control scandal.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP