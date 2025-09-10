Who got a Land Cruiser from Allan Quirante’s QM Builders?
'Not me,' says Gov. Pam on Gwen's revelation about the gift from the controversial developer
CEBU CITY, Philippines – A high-ranking official here in Cebu allegedly received a bulletproof Toyota Land Cruiser as a gift from contractor Allan Quirante, owner of QM Builders.
But as far as the former and current governors are concerned, they are not the recipients.
Incumbent Gov. Pamela Baricuatro on Wednesday, September 10, clarified that the Land Cruiser she uses as transportation did not come from Quirante.
READ:
Tiny town of Malabuyoc bags more flood control projects than Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu
Cebu among provinces with most flood control projects
Former DPWH exec links Estrada, Villanueva to kickbacks
Speaking to media, Baricuatro said that the vehicle had been loaned to her from a family friend, and that she had been using it since her campaign trail.
“It’s an old Land Cruiser… This came from a concerned friend from my husband after we received threats to security and even death threats,” Baricuatro said in a mix of Cebuano and English.
Additionally, personal funds were used for its fuel as the Capitol has yet to assign her a service vehicle.
The governor even presented to reporters records about the vehicle, showing its history of ownership as well as the name of the registered owner to certify it did not come from Quirante.
Baricuatro’s statements came after her rival, former Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia, alluded that a certain politician here received the upscale sports utility vehicle (SUV), complete with bulletproof features, from Quirante who faces intense scrutiny over the flood control scandal.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.