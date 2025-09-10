NUSTAR Resort launches “Rhythm of Wellness” with first-ever run club

NUSTAR Resort is expanding its commitment to community well-being with the launch of its new “Rhythm of Wellness” series, a campaign designed to promote a holistic and healthier lifestyle. The initiative kicked off on September 7, 2025, with “Rhythm of Strides,” the resort’s first-ever Run Club, proving that NUSTAR’s world of possibilities extends far beyond the walls of its hotels and casino.

It’s not just a one-off run; we’re trying to build a community here for runners. Katrina Mae de Jesus NUSTAR’s Assistant Vice President for Business Development

The event drew over 200 runners from across the Philippines, including friends from Summit Recovery Run Club and the Philippine Accessible Disability Services Inc. (PADS), who came together for a morning of movement, adrenaline, and music. The casual group run took participants on a scenic route along NUSTAR’s beautiful boardwalk, emphasizing community and shared passion over competition.

“It’s not just a one-off run; we’re trying to build a community here for runners,” said Katrina Mae de Jesus, NUSTAR’s Assistant Vice President for Business Development. This sentiment was echoed by Trevor Hammond, SVP of Gaming Operations, who noted that the event was an opportunity to “bring together the community, allow us to give opportunities to all different communities, and also create new experiences here for everybody at NUSTAR.”

A Morning of Movement and Community Connection

Participants chose from a 3K or 5K route, with options for a faster 6:30/km pace or a more relaxed 8:00–9:00/km. The focus was on an easy, no-rush experience, celebrating the simple joy of movement. After the run, runners gathered to enjoy freshly brewed coffee and live music, creating a perfect blend of fitness, fun, and community connection—a combination that truly embodies the “Rhythm of Wellness” campaign.

The “Rhythm of Strides” event is just the beginning of many activities planned for the campaign. Throughout September, NUSTAR will host a variety of events focused on movement, mindfulness, and meaningful connection. The ultimate goal is to create a vibrant community with a shared vision of living a healthier lifestyle, both physically and mentally.

For more information on upcoming events and to join the movement, visit NUSTAR Resort’s website.