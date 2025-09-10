cdn mobile

PH unemployment rate rises to pandemic-era high

By: Ian Nicolas P. Cigaral - Reporter - Philippine Daily Inquirer | September 10,2025 - 05:34 PM

PH unemployment rate

FILE PHOTO: Women work at a sweatshop sewing clothes under contract with local clothing manufacturers in Manila on July 12, 2013. AFP PHOTO / Jay DIRECTO / AFP PHOTO / JAY DIRECTO

MANILA, Philippines — Unemployment in the Philippines climbed sharply in July, with 2.59 million people out of work compared with 1.95 million the month before, according to government data released on Wednesday.

The PH unemployment rate rate rose to 5.3 percent from 3.7 percent in June, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.

READ:

PH unemployment worsens, 2.06M jobless in April

DOLE cites inclement weather behind increased unemployment rate

 

The latest PH unemployment rate was the highest since June 2022’s 6.03 percent, when the economy was still lingering from the pandemic’s onslaught.

Measures of job quality also deteriorated. Some 6.8 million employed Filipinos said they were looking for additional work or longer hours to boost their income, up from 5.76 million in June. That pushed the underemployment rate to 14.8 percent, from 11.4 percent previously.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: jobless, Unemployment
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.