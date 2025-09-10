Mayor Archival eyes blacklisting erring contractors

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. convened DPWH contractors on Wednesday, Sept. 10, to lay down stricter conditions for projects in the city, including a commitment that if works are left unfinished, contractors must pay damages directly to the city. | CDN Photo/ Pia Piquero

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mayor Nestor Archival is cracking down on contractors who leave projects unfinished, warning that uncooperative firms could be blacklisted.

Archival convened a meeting with Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) contractors on Wednesday, September 10, to lay down stricter rules for city projects, particularly flood control works and road repairs, following months of delays that frustrated residents.

“Ang mga tawo sa Cebu City gikapoy na, gikapoy na sa mga project nga way human human,” Archival said.

“Didto ko sa Banilad, naay project dinhang duha nga wala gyuy human human. Didto ko gahapon sa Tisa, unya naay nagreklamo sa kanang didto sa Pardo. So that’s why ako nalang gi-request ang TIC (Technical Infrastructure Committee) na ato silang usahon para ang tanan na concerns unsay angay nilang buhaton, akong ma-isturya,” he added.

The mayor said contractors will be required to sign undertakings ensuring that works are completed within agreed timelines. Failure to meet deadlines could trigger penalties payable directly to the city.

“Inga-ani, these are akong proposal nila: ang 5 percent is mao ni. Kung naa silay kontratang X amount… 5 percent sa 10 percent. Sa ato pa, kung naay usa ka million, ang 10 percent ana basically is 100,000. 5 percent sa 100,000 which is 5,000, mao nay penalty kada adlaw,” Archival explained.

He also outlined operational and safety requirements for contractors: posting clear signage at the start and end of projects, deploying certified traffic aides, maintaining road cleanliness, and providing visible work hours.

“If dili mahuman sa agreed date, dapat naay bayad per day nga i-commit nila. This is just an example, but the idea is fairness—kung mo-promise sila, humanon nila, ug kung dili, bayad sila,” he said.

Archival acknowledged that delays often stem from weather, design errors, or other technical issues, but emphasized that accountability should remain with the contractors.

“Kung naa silay kinawt, ibutang ko na didto sa area sa kilid sa SRP, niya kwaon nila… Mao nay dako pang atong tan-awn og… mu dig deeper na sad ta. But for the meantime, ang akong gusto kinahanglan mahuman,” he said.

He warned that noncompliant contractors could be blacklisted by the city and denied permits for future projects.

“Make sure nga unsay requirement sa TIC inyo ng i-follow. If you’re not going to follow that, then we’re not going to give you the permits,” Archival said.

The mayor is also pushing to create a dedicated project monitoring office to track timelines and material quality, aiming to prevent the recurring delays and public inconvenience caused by unfinished works.

“It’s not fair nga muingon sila nga mahuman ni namo, pero kung dili mahuman, wala tay mahimo. The undertaking is a mutual understanding—mo-promise ka nga humanon, ug kung dili, mobayad ka. Fair enough,” Archival said.

The measure comes amid worsening flood conditions and ongoing traffic disruptions in Cebu City.

