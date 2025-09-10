Nighttime closure of Marcelo Fernan Bridge northbound lane starts Sept. 10

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)-7 has announced the temporary closure of the northbound lane from Lapu-Lapu City to Mandaue City of the Marcelo Fernan Bridge during nighttime.

The closure will begin on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, from 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. daily, and will continue until the bridge rehabilitation works are completed in October.

The rehabilitation of the bridge includes the retrofitting of its deck slab.

Due to this, motorists are advised to use the First Mactan-Mandaue Bridge as an alternative route.

The southbound from Mandaue City to Lapu-Lapu City, however, will remain open and will be utilized through a zipper lane scheme to keep vehicles moving.

DPWH-7 promised to provide regular updates as the project progresses.

The agency appealed for public cooperation, noting that the project is intended to ensure safer and smoother travel across the Marcelo Fernan Bridge.

Earlier, Lapu-Lapu City Lone District Congressman Junard “Ahong” Chan urged DPWH to fast-track the infrastructure works of the bridge, since the activity already affected the traffic situation in the area, especially to those who were traveling to the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA).

