Mandaue City to launch 24/7 suicide and mental health hotline

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Mandaue City government is set to launch its own 24/7 suicide and mental health hotline next month as part of the city’s efforts to address the rising cases of mental health issues and suicide attempts, particularly among the youth.

Atty. Ebenezer Daryl Manzano, head of the Mandaue City Substance Abuse and Mental Health Office (SAMHO), confirmed that the hotline is targeted to be operational by October 13, in time for the city’s Mental Health Day celebration.

Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano will lead the Suicide Prevention Day celebration, where the hotline will be launched. The event will begin with a Holy Mass at 4:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Parish, followed by a program at the City Hall grounds.

According to Manzano, the hotline will be co-located within the City Health Office’s operations center, using a command center-style setup that allows quick coordination with emergency response units such as the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) and ambulance services.

“We have trained psychometricians manning the hotline,” Manzano said.

“Pero if naa gani incidents nga need i-refer, for example simbako in the middle of (suicide) but nagregret siya. So, kinahanglan ta og emergency crew nga mosave niya mao nang atoang gico-locate kay para makadispatch dayun sa CDRRMO,” said Manzano.

(But if there are incidents that need referral, for example, God forbid, in the middle of a suicide attempt but the person regrets it, then we need an emergency crew to save him. That’s why we co-located the hotline—to immediately dispatch the CDRRMO.)

The hotline will cater to urgent mental health concerns and suicide-related incidents, especially during high-risk hours such as late evenings. Initial data show that calls typically last 30 to 40 minutes, which the city is preparing for with trained personnel and coordination protocols.

While the hotline has not yet been launched, Manzano noted that Mandaue City has already recorded several suicide incidents and attempts. From January to August 2025, the city documented nine suicide deaths and 32 suicide attempts.

He added that over 50 percent of SAMHO clients are aged 30 and below, with many falling under the youth category defined by Philippine law, emphasizing the need for accessible mental health services tailored to this demographic.

Mandaue has expanded its mental health programs through education, services, and partnerships. Over 13,000 individuals have attended psychoeducation sessions. The city continues to provide counseling, community-based support, and medical assessments through inter-agency collaboration.

A partnership with the University of San Carlos has helped strengthen the city’s capacity for assessment and treatment, while a registered psychologist has been assigned to further support the work of the city’s mental health office.

The planned hotline is set to strengthen Mandaue City’s mental health response by providing immediate, round-the-clock support for individuals in crisis, especially the youth.

For today’s celebration, the city has also invited stakeholders, including private and public schools, to join the initiative and help raise awareness of suicide prevention and mental health support.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP