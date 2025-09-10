Moalboal named Top 3 Best Dive Destination in Philippine Tourism Awards

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Municipality of Moalboal secured its place as a Top 3 finalist for Best Dive Destination in the Philippines during the inaugural Philippine Tourism Awards.

The awards night was held at Okada Manila in Parañaque City on Monday, September 8, 2025.

The recognition places Moalboal alongside the country’s most iconic coastal treasures—Palawan, Aklan, and Puerto Galera (Mindoro).

Lawyer Nel Ediza, secretary to Moalboal Mayor Inocentes Cabaron, represented the town during the awards night.

He said the award affirms the town’s rightful place on the national tourism map as a beacon of marine wonder, cultural depth, and community-driven excellence.

Ediza added that the award celebrates not only the town’s globally renowned sardine run, pristine coral gardens, and diverse marine sanctuaries, but also its steadfast commitment to sustainable tourism, heritage preservation, and inclusive hospitality rooted in local pride.

Mayor Cabaron, for his part, said the recognition serves as a declaration that Moalboal belongs on the national stage.

Meanwhile, Tourism Officer Liz Arden Aquino also said the recognition reflects the heart of the Filipino coastal spirit.

With this, Ediza said Moalboal is no longer just a dot on the map—it is a destination etched in the nation’s consciousness.

