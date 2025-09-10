Structural steel for Ibo skywalk installed; completion eyed in November

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The structural steel for the pedestrian overpass in Barangay Ibo, Lapu-Lapu City, was installed on Monday night, September 8, 2025.

This came after the Mactan Electric Company (MECO) relocated its post and electric wires that would be affected by the skywalk project on Saturday, September 6, 2025.

The project contractor will now proceed with the installation of the ladder, tiles, roof, and paint.

In a message, Mayor Cindi King-Chan said that the project is scheduled for completion by November this year.

Several residents in the area expressed relief since the structural steel, which was previously placed beside the road, posed a hazard to motorists.

Paul Francisco, a carenderia owner, said that since the structural steel was placed in front of their establishment, it also affected their livelihood.

“O nalipay nami kay isturbo sab to siya diri sa atubangan ba, ang mga tawo nga mangagi diri, adto na moagi sa karsada,” Francisco said.

(We are now happy because it was a disturbance here in front; people passing by were forced to walk on the road instead.)

The skywalk project has a budget allocation of P14.6 million. Construction began on February 14, 2025, and was originally scheduled for completion on November 17, 2025.

However, the project was delayed due to the relocation of electric posts and wires.

