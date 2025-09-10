UV survives UC behind Desiderio’s heroics in Cesafi Alumni All-Star match

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers pulled off a thrilling 85-83 escape over archrivals University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters in the much-anticipated Cesafi Alumni Exhibition Match on Wednesday, September 10, at the Cebu Coliseum.

UV trailed by one, 82-83, with just three seconds remaining when Paul Desiderio drained a deep right-wing three off a Harold Cincoflores pass to seal the victory.

Hordes of Cebuano basketball fans watched the game and were treated to a classic back-and-forth showdown that brought plenty of memories.

The Webmasters mounted a spirited fightback after falling behind by as many as 26 points early in the game — a deficit that had fans expecting a blowout. Playing coach Dondon Hontiveros turned the tide by inserting younger legs, including Luigi Gabisan, Bryan Heruela, Justine Dacalos, and Paul Galinato. Their energy fueled a massive scoring run that trimmed the lead to 43-37 before halftime.

UC even managed to tie the contest and briefly take the lead, 69-65, behind Hontiveros himself, who suited up and hit crucial shots down the stretch.

The fourth quarter turned into a back-and-forth battle until Desiderio’s clutch triple lifted UV past its longtime rivals.

Eman Calo led UV with 14 points, while Desiderio added 10. Gabisan’s game-high 24 points went for naught for UC, which also drew 13 points from Kelvin Juliane and nine from Hontiveros.

