Escudero will be asked by Comelec to explain donation from contractor

MANILA, Philippines — Former Senate President Francis Escudero will be asked to explain by the Commission on elections (Comelec) why he should not face an election offense for receiving a donation from a contractor during his 2022 senatorial campaign.

Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia said this on Wednesday after his pronouncement that the commission would issue a show cause order on Thursday to Lawrence Lubiano, president of Centerways Construction and Development Corp., regarding his donation of P30 million for Escudero’s campaign.

Escudero next to explain

“After Mr. Lubiano, he might be the next to be given the opportunity to explain so the office can analyze if cases will be filed against the personalities,” Garcia said in Filipino in an interview with reporters.

Comelec would have to wait for Lubiano’s explanation first before it could send the show cause order to Escudero, said Garcia.

The Comelec chairman explained that this was part of the poll body’s case buildup to know the validity of the contractor’s defense.

Escudero adhere to orders

In a Viber message to reporters, Escudero said that he “will adhere to whatever orders may be issued to me in order to prove that I did not violate any law.”

“I would also like to thank the Comelec chair for finally affording me the chance to prove this,” Escudero added.

Garcia reiterated that under Section 95(c) of the Omnibus Election Code (OEC), government contractors are not allowed to fund campaigns of election candidates. The OEC also prohibits any person from soliciting or receiving any contribution from them.

Garcia added that once a contractor is proven to secure ties with the government, the contractor and the candidate may face an election offense of one to five years of imprisonment and perpetual disqualification to run for public office for the candidate.

List of 52 contractors

Garcia also said that the poll body submitted to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Tuesday the list of 52 contractors it found to have allegedly donated to election candidates in the 2022 elections.

He noted that Comelec would want to clarify with the agency if the contractors secured ties with the government before and during the filing of candidacy and after the elections to determine if they can be considered government contractors.

Escudero earlier confirmed that he received a P30 million donation from Lubiano. However, he clarified that he did not help the firm secure major flood control projects.

He made the clarification after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. revealed that only P100 billion of the entire P545-billion budget for flood mitigation projects from July 2022 to May 2025 was awarded to 15 contractors, including Centerways. /atm

