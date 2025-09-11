Easterlies to bring rains across Luzon, Visayas

By: Ma. Cristina Arayata - Philippine News Agency September 11,2025 - 07:44 AM

MANILA, Philippines – Luzon and the Visayas will continue to experience rains due to the easterlies affecting these islands, the weather bureau said Thursday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said scattered rains and thunderstorms would still prevail across Bicol Region, Aurora, Quezon, and Marinduque.

Moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides.

Visayas and the rest of Luzon will experience isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms will prevail across Mindanao.

Meanwhile, the whole archipelago will continue to experience light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas.

No low pressure area (LPA) is monitored for possible tropical cyclone formation.

The LPA inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility has dissipated, PAGASA said. (PNA)

