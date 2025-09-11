cdn mobile

Easterlies to bring rains across Luzon, Visayas

By: Ma. Cristina Arayata - Philippine News Agency September 11,2025 - 07:44 AM

Easterlies to bring rains across Luzon, Visayas (PNA photo by Joan Bondoc)

(PNA photo by Joan Bondoc)

MANILA, Philippines – Luzon and the Visayas will continue to experience rains due to the easterlies affecting these islands, the weather bureau said Thursday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said scattered rains and thunderstorms would still prevail across Bicol Region, Aurora, Quezon, and Marinduque.

READ: EXPLAINER: What do color-coded rainfall warnings mean?

Moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides.

Visayas and the rest of Luzon will experience isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms will prevail across Mindanao.

READ: TD Tapah (formerly Lannie) exits Pagasa’s monitoring domain

Meanwhile, the whole archipelago will continue to experience light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas.

No low pressure area (LPA) is monitored for possible tropical cyclone formation.

The LPA inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility has dissipated, PAGASA said. (PNA) 

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Easterlies, Luzon, Pagasa, Visayas
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.