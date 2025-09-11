Cebu City seniors to get 3rd quarter aid by 3rd week of Sept.

A senior citizen receives her cash assistance from the City Government during a distribution in 2022. | Cebu City News and Information

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Relief is finally on the way for thousands of elderly residents here.

This, after the Cebu City Council has approved the release of funds for the third-quarter financial assistance of senior citizens, which is set for distribution in the third week of September.

The approval came during the council’s September 10 regular session, where members, despite a volley of questions from the minority bloc, eventually endorsed Councilor Dave Tumulak’s resolution authorizing the release of P11.4 million for the Office of the Senior Citizens Affairs (OSCA).

The move ensures that an estimated 93,037 qualified senior citizens will each receive a P3,000 lump sum covering July to September, equivalent to the monthly P1,000 aid mandated under the city’s social welfare program.

Mayor Nestor Archival, speaking earlier to elderly constituents at the anniversary of the Mabolo Elderly Organization, had assured seniors that the long-awaited payout would push through.

“Ang among ikahatag ni Jun nga mo-promise ‘mi nga karon’g September makuha ang tulo ka buwan. Unya ini’g ka Disyembre naa gihapon nga dili gyud ma-late,” Archival said. He was referring to his commitment with Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover to ensure timelier releases.

(What we can promise with Jun is that this September, the three months will be released. Then by December, it will still be on time and won’t be delayed.)

The approved measure amends earlier council resolutions governing the budgetary allocation for OSCA, enabling the office to carry out the third-quarter distribution.

The resolution cited City Ordinance No. 2761, or the 2025 Annual Budget, which allows the use of 100 percent of quarterly appropriations and portions of succeeding allocations for senior citizens’ aid.

The City Treasurer’s Office also certified the availability of funds to cover the payout.

While the minority bloc initially raised concerns over fund utilization and the integrity of OSCA’s master list, the measure passed after deliberations.

Earlier this year, Councilor Harry Eran had flagged discrepancies in the senior citizens’ payroll, including the presence of deceased beneficiaries, and called on barangays to update their lists.

Despite these issues, the council acknowledged the urgency of releasing the aid this September.

“This is very important because the distribution has already been announced by the mayor for the third week of September. OSCA has requested this augmentation to ensure the release of assistance for all qualified senior citizens,” Tumulak said.

