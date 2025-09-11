Cebu City Council: Surge, drop in senior aid beneficiaries questioned

Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña and Councilor Sisinio Andales during the Regular Session No. 7 of the 17th Cebu City Council on August 26, 2025. | Sangguniang Panlungsod Cebu City – Secretariat

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Council has approved the release of third-quarter aid for senior citizens, but not without sharp questions from the minority bloc over the fluctuating number of beneficiaries.

During the September 10 regular session, Minority Floor Leader Sisinio Andales flagged what he described as a “sudden and suspicious” increase in the number of qualified seniors, from 92,998 in the first quarter to 94,099 in the second quarter, followed by a drop to 93,037 in the third quarter.

“I noticed here that there is an increase in the number of senior citizens. It’s so sudden. During the time when Lea Japson was a city councilor, there were only about 70,000 registered seniors, and the cut-off was 2013. They were very strict in admitting beneficiaries,” Andales said.

He questioned why the surge happened before the May 2025 elections.

“Why was there a sudden increase? Just because it was election time?” he asked.

Clarifications from colleagues

Councilor Harry Eran responded by recalling his previous privilege speech. He pointed out that thousands of qualified applicants had been accommodated by past administrations under existing ordinances.

“In fact, there were still many seniors who applied and qualified but were not covered due to limited funding. This representation has always urged the mayor to allocate enough funds so all qualified seniors can receive assistance,” Eran said.

Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover, for his part, explained that fluctuations are expected due to deaths and changes in the master list.

“This is not unusual. Numbers will rise or fall depending on the departures during a given period. If we had strictly monthly distributions, the figures would have been clearer,” he argued.

He added that the more pressing concern is ensuring seniors receive their aid as scheduled.

OSCA explanation

To address the issue, Councilor Francis Esparis moved to suspend the rules to allow the Office of the Senior Citizens Affairs (OSCA) to clarify.

OSCA officer-in-charge Teresita Fernandez admitted that the second-quarter rise was a result of previous admissions by the past administration, while the third-quarter dip was due to cleansing of the payroll.

“Because nag-cleansing mi sa system, naka-dismiss mi og 1,062 [beneficiaries] who were already deceased. Wala mi gipuno nga bag-o tungod sa budget deficit of P11.3 million,” Fernandez told the council.

(Because we did a cleansing of the system, we dismissmed 1,062 [beneficiaries] who were already deceased. We did not add new ones because of the budget deficit of P11.3 million.)

Andales, however, pressed further.

“Ang ako lang ba, nganong sa first quarter naa sa 92,000 then sa second quarter niabot og 94,000? Giunsa man pag-qualify nga ang usa ka senior citizen qualified na makadawat?”

(For me, why in the first quarter there were 92,000 then in the second quarter it reached 94,000? How did they qualify that one senior citizen who qualified to receive the aid?)

Fernandez reiterated that the anomaly stemmed from the previous administration, noting she assumed office only on July 11.

Call for review

Councilor Franklyn Ong urged OSCA to present a clearer breakdown of shortfalls and to revisit the policy.

“We cannot deprive seniors just because we are short on budget. It’s high time to review the assistance program to ensure fairness,” Ong said.

Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña also weighed in, calling for stronger political will and fiscal discipline.

“I don’t like one person getting something while another is left with nothing. That’s not justice. We cannot just spend and spend—we need to cut fat from other items,” Osmeña told colleagues.

Resolution approved

Despite the exchange, the council eventually approved Councilor Dave Tumulak’s resolution authorizing the release of P11.4 million to fund the third-quarter aid.

The move ensures that some 93,037 senior citizens will receive their long-awaited P3,000 lump-sum aid by the third week of September, as earlier promised by Mayor Nestor Archival.

“Ang among ikahatag ni Jun nga mo-promise ‘mi nga karon’g September makuha ang tulo ka buwan. Unya ini’g ka Disyembre naa gihapon nga dili gyud ma-late,” Archival earlier told elderly residents, assuring more timely distributions moving forward.

(What we can give Jun that we promise that this September they can get the three months worth of aid. And then in December, there is still something that it would not be late.)

