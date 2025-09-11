Cebu gains new direct flights to Kuala Lumpur via Malaysian carrier

Firefly, the low-cost subsidiary of Malaysia Airlines, will launch direct Kuala Lumpur–Cebu flights starting November 2025, marking the return of KL as one of Cebu’s direct Asian destinations, the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) announced.

In a Facebook post, MCIA said the new direct flights will operate 5x weekly, “giving Cebuanos even more reasons to discover the heart of Malaysia.”

“Kuala Lumpur has it all. Think world-class shopping, iconic towers, flavorful street food, and rich cultural gems,” MCIA said.

Cebu joins Krabi and Siem Reap among the new Southeast Asian cities the Malaysian carrier is adding to its network to strengthen regional connectivity and tourism.

“These additions strengthen Firefly’s role in enhancing regional connectivity, providing travellers with seamless access to popular destinations across ASEAN, while supporting both tourism and business travel,” the airline earlier announced in a press statement.

MCIA, the country’s second busiest air hub, continues to grow its international network.

MCIA also noted that Firefly’s new Cebu–KL route adds another exciting way to experience Malaysia’s capital, as AirAsia is also set to resume its direct flights to KL from MCIA soon.

From January to July 2025, MCIA recorded a total of 6.86 million passengers, with 5.16 million from domestic flights and 1.69 million from international flights, official data showed.

Domestic traffic remained the main driver, although February and July showed declines, while international traffic saw a rebound in July with a 19% increase, the strongest monthly growth this year. Overall, passenger volumes reflect steady travel demand, with notable gains in international arrivals mid-year.

