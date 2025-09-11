ICE arrests Filipino with child abuse conviction in California

NEW YORK – A Filipino national previously convicted of first-degree child sexual abuse in Saipan has been taken into custory by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

This was announced by authorities.

ICE San Francisco field office arrested George delos Santos on August 27. Court records from the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) show he was sentenced in 2020 to 30 years in prison with five years suspended after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a 6-year-old victim.

The CNMI Supreme Court upheld his conviction and noted that he could face removal from the United States upon release.

Delos Santos is being held while awaiting removal proceedings, according to ICE. He was previously granted parole eligibility after serving eight years and was ordered to serve 10 years of supervised probation.

ICE described Delos Santos on its official social media accounts as a “Filipino child sex predator,” drawing attention to the agency’s ongoing enforcement against criminal non-citizens.

News outlets in the CNMI reported that Delos Santos had served part of his sentence under the custody of the Saipan Department of Corrections before his transfer to ICE.

Inquirer.net USA has reached out to the Philippine Consulate General in Guam and to migrant rights group Tanggol Migrante for comment but has not received a response as of press time.

