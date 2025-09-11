PH Army to use drones to beef up external defense capabilities

MANILA – The Philippine Army (PA) is looking to integrate drones as part of its efforts to beef up its external defense capabilities.

In a statement Thursday, PA chief Lt. Gen. Antonio Nafarrete said this initiative is part of their efforts to further modernize the service.

He added that integrating “drone technology into the force structure as part of the shift towards external security operations.”

Nafarrete, in an earlier interview, said efforts are underway to develop the PH Army drones capabilities but declined to comment due to security reasons.

Drones in the PA inventory are currently being used for intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance missions.

The military use of drones was highlighted following the continued use of the platforms in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War by both sides, in varying effects.

In relation to this, Nafarrete said the PA is strengthening its force projection capabilities to effectively defend the country’s territory and its 200-nautical mile exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in close coordination with the Philippine Navy and the Philippine Air Force.

“The Army will also continue to equip its force through innovative training programs anchored in human capital development to ensure a stronger workforce,” he added.

As this developed, the PA chief reaffirmed the service’s support to the Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Operations (CADO) by beefing up its capabilities as a reliable and responsive primary force provider to the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ Northern Luzon Command and Western Command during his visit to the Naval Detachment on Mavulis Island in Batanes on Wednesday.

“As part of CADO, we are conducting large-scale training exercises such as the annual Combined Arms Training Exercise ‘Katihan’,’ Nafarrete said. (PNA)

