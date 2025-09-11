cdn mobile

PH Army to use drones to beef up external defense capabilities

By: Priam Nepomuceno - Philippine News Agency | September 11,2025 - 12:34 PM

PH Army drones

The Ukrainian air defence fires at Russian drones during overnight strikes on Kyiv on July 4, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine said Russia had launched 550 drones and missiles at the war-battered country overnight, as the Kremlin steps up aerial attacks and US-led peace talks stall. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP)

MANILA – The Philippine Army (PA) is looking to integrate drones as part of its efforts to beef up its external defense capabilities.

In a statement Thursday, PA chief Lt. Gen. Antonio Nafarrete said this initiative is part of their efforts to further modernize the service.

He added that integrating “drone technology into the force structure as part of the shift towards external security operations.”

READ:

Drone-aided police operation: 3 rob suspects nabbed in Medellin, Cebu

PRO-7 eyes use of drones in crime prevention

Filipino engineers develop prototype of suicide drone boat

 

Nafarrete, in an earlier interview, said efforts are underway to develop the PH Army drones capabilities but declined to comment due to security reasons.

Drones in the PA inventory are currently being used for intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance missions.

The military use of drones was highlighted following the continued use of the platforms in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War by both sides, in varying effects.

In relation to this, Nafarrete said the PA is strengthening its force projection capabilities to effectively defend the country’s territory and its 200-nautical mile exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in close coordination with the Philippine Navy and the Philippine Air Force.

“The Army will also continue to equip its force through innovative training programs anchored in human capital development to ensure a stronger workforce,” he added.

As this developed, the PA chief reaffirmed the service’s support to the Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Operations (CADO) by beefing up its capabilities as a reliable and responsive primary force provider to the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ Northern Luzon Command and Western Command during his visit to the Naval Detachment on Mavulis Island in Batanes on Wednesday.

“As part of CADO, we are conducting large-scale training exercises such as the annual Combined Arms Training Exercise ‘Katihan’,’ Nafarrete said. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: army, drones, Philippines
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.