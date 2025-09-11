Cebu City officials may face lifestyle check

JULY 16, 2023: A glimpse at the Cebu City Hall facade. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Elected and appointed Cebu City officials may soon find their properties, vehicles, and spending habits under scrutiny.

During the council’s regular session on September 10, Councilor Sisinio Andales urged his colleagues to institute lifestyle checks on local government officials.

He said the idea should not be seen as political persecution, but rather as a means to restore public trust.

“This is not a witch hunt. This is not about politics. This is about restoring trust and confidence of the people in government,” Andales declared in a privilege speech.

Andales anchored his proposal on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s recent order for lifestyle checks nationwide following reports of anomalous flood control projects.

He said Cebu City, too, suffers from “pangs of irregularities in the disbursement of public funds,” which require stronger safeguards.

“The call for transparency in government has grown louder and louder. Not just from watchdogs and civil society, but from ordinary Cebuanos who deserve nothing less than honest governance,” he added.

“One must remember that public office is a public trust,” Andales emphasized.

Task force

To ensure accountability, Andales proposed forming a Local Integrity and Lifestyle Audit Task Force composed of the Internal Audit Service Office (IASO), Human Resource and Development Office (HRDO), and City Legal Office (CLO), in coordination with oversight agencies such as the Office of the Ombudsman, the Commission on Audit (COA), and the Civil Service Commission (CSC).

The Cebu City lifestyle check task force, he said, would review the Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN) of officials, as required under Republic Act 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

“What good is the SALN if it is not scrutinized? If it is not matched against reality? We must ask: do the declared assets reflect the lifestyle of an employee? Are there properties, vehicles, or expenditures that defy logic and salary rules?” Andales asked.

He further recommended opening anonymous tip lines, digital platforms, and community forums where citizens could report possible irregularities.

“Let the people be our partners in vigilance,” he said.

The council, without objections, carried Andales’ motion directing the Office of the Mayor, through the City Administrator and in coordination with concerned offices, to draft guidelines for the Cebu City lifestyle check.

Lifestyle checks nationwide

President Marcos has ordered lifestyle checks across all government offices, starting with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), after reports of “ghost” and substandard flood control projects worth billions of pesos.

According to Palace press officer Claire Castro, the directive covers the entire executive branch, with agencies such as the Office of the Ombudsman, COA, the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), and the Bureau of Customs (BOC) tasked to conduct parallel probes.

The President’s order revives government-wide lifestyle checks first initiated under former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo in 2002, later used during the Duterte administration, but shelved by the Ombudsman in 2020.

