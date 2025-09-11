Firm of Sarah Discaya, cashier of DPWH named in Ombudsman complaint

MANILA, Philippines — The firm of contractor Cezarah “Sarah” Discaya and several DPWH employees in Bulacan, including a cashier, are facing charges filed on Thursday by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) at the Office of the Ombudsman over alleged kickbacks in government flood-control projects.

The complaint covered violations of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, Government Procurement Reform Act, and malversation and falsification against Discaya and other contractors, as well as officials and employees of DPWH’s district engineering office (DEO) in Bulacan, said DPWH chief Vince Dizon.

“So a total of 25 persons and four construction companies are included in this case,” Dizon said in an interview after the filing.

“This is one of the many cases against those who need to be held accountable for this unprecedented stealing of the people’s money,” he added.

The cost of five projects involved ranges from ₱39 million to ₱96 million.

Three of the contracts exceeded ₱75 million, the threshold amount that would qualify for plunder, with a punishment of life imprisonment if found guilty.

However, Dizon said that the suggestion and recommendation of “legal luminaries” he talked to as well as DPWH’s legal team is to file cases that are easier to prove given the evidence.

“Everyone agreed that the easiest to prove and the quickest [for imprisonment] are the cases we have included — these are all still non-bailable and life imprisonment,” Dizon said.

The complaint noted that under the Republic Act No. 10951 or the law that adjusted the amount of the monetary values for penalties under the Revised Penal Code, when the amount involved in Art. 217 exceeds ₱8,800,000.00, the penalty shall be reclusion perpetua or life imprisonment.

All of the five projects involved exceed that threshold.

Furthermore, the complaint said “the evidence of guilt is strong” adding that the case is non-bailable.

The case stemmed from the recently-concluded Internal Audit Service’s (IAS) inspection from August 13 to 20.

“Its report dated August 25, 2025 revealed a consistent pattern of fraudulent misrepresentation, falsification, collusion and blatant disregard of COA regulations across multiple contracts in order to effect the release of payments to the contractors, notwithstanding the non- performance or insufficient performance of the project,” the complaint stated.

It continued: “The IAS found that certifications of project accomplishment were issued and payments were authorized despite incomplete, defective, or unperformed works. Project logbooks and supporting documents were missing or grossly inadequate. Variation orders were undated, irregularly processed, or absent. Performance securities and surety bonds were insufficient or improperly verified. Despite these violations, funds were released.”

The contractors and DPWH employees were charged due to these five anomalous contracts in Bulacan, namely:

Contract ID No. 22CC0058, covering the Rehabilitation of the River Protection Structure along Bulusan, Calumpit, Bulacan: revised contract cost ₱96,498,200.70. The audit disclosed massive discrepancies amounting to ₱38,493,511.73 “and irregular variation orders unsupported by proper documentation.”

Contract ID No. 23CC0021, the Construction of a Flood Control Structure in Calumpit: contract cost ₱39,192,632.83. The COA audit revealed a variance of ₱3,034,692.33 in steel plate computations and an undated Change Order in violation of procurement rules.

Contract ID No. 23CC0123, concerning the Construction of Flood Control Mitigation Structures in Barangay Frances, Calumpit: revised contract cost ₱77,199,999.65. The COA found that actual slope protection was only 77.90 meters compared to the 124 meters reported, with poor workmanship and lack of supporting documentation.

Contract ID No. 23CC0105, the Construction of Flood Control Mitigation Structures along Barangay Sta. Lucia, Calumpit: Revised contract cost ₱77,199,980.44. The audit team could not validate project accomplishments due to lack of records and observed significant defects, such as dike misalignment and cracked surfaces along a 31-meter section.

Contract ID No. 25CC0252, the Construction of a Reinforced Concrete River Wall at Purok 4, Barangay Piel, Baliuag, Bulacan: Original contract cost of ₱55,730,911.60. COA discovered that the project location in the bid plans did not match the actual site, overlapped with another project, and lacked required documents, pointing to non-implementation despite full payment.

If found guilty, the following respondents are likely to face life imprisonment, according to Dizon.

John Michael E. Ramos, construction section chief of DPWH, Bulacan 1st DEO

Ernesto C. Galang, Chief, Planning and Design Section, DPWH Bulacan 1st DEO

Lorenzo A. Pagtalunan, OIC-chief, Maintenance Section, DPWH Bulacan 1st DEO

Norberto L. Santos, Chief, Quality Assurance Section, DPWH Bulacan 1st DEO

Jaime R. Hernandez, OIC-chief, Maintenance Section, DPWH Bulacan 1st DEO

Floralyn Y. Simbulan, Chief, Administrative Section, DPWH Bulacan 1st DEO

Juanito C. Mendoza, Chief, Finance Section, DPWH Bulacan 1st DEO

Roberto A. Roque, head of the budget unit, DPWH-Bulacan 1st District Engineering Office

Benedict J. Matawaran, Head. Procurement Unit, DPWH Bulacan 1st DEO

Christina Mae D. Pineda, Cashier I, DPWH Bulacan 1st DEO

Paul Tayson F. Duya, Project Engineer, DPWH Bulacan 1st DEO

Merg Jaron C. Laus, Project Engineer, DPWH Bulacan 1st DEO

Lemuel Ephraim C. Roque, Project Engineer, DPWH Bulacan 1st DEO

Ariay S. Domasig, Project Engineer, DPWH Bulacan 1st DEO

John Carlo C. Rivera, Project Engineer, DPWH Bulacan 1st DEO

John Benex S. Francisco, Project Engineer, DPWH Bulacan 1st DEO

Jolo Mari V. Tayao, Engineer II, DPWH Bulacan 1st DEO

Syms Construction Trading, represented by Sally N. Santos, proprietor/general manager

Wawao Builders, represented by Mark Allan V. Arevalo, owner/manager

St. Timothy Construction Corporation, represented by Ma. Roma Angeline D. Rimando, owner/general manager or Cezarah Rowena C. Discaya, by her own admission, beneficial owner

IM Construction Corporation, represented by Robert T. Imperio, owner/manager

