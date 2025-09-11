Budlaan riprap collapses; Archival faults DPWH for poor construction

Portions of the riprap flood control structure at the NHA Bridge in San Roque Ville, Barangay Budlaan gave way following a strong surge of water. During an inspection by Mayor Nestor Archival on Thursday, September 11, it was observed that the project, constructed by the DPWH, lacked proper foundation and reinforcement. The flooring had no steel bars and was not built solidly, causing it to give way when the soil beneath eroded. | Contributed Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Portions of a flood control riprap in Barangay Budlaan have collapsed, exposing what Mayor Nestor Archival described as substandard work by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Several sections of the riprap structure at the NHA Bridge in San Roque Ville gave way after heavy water flow surged through the area, which alarmed nearby residents.

During an inspection on Thursday, September 11, Archival said the collapse showed that the project was not built to standard.

“Sa akong personal opinion, dili gyud to mao pagkatrabaho. Sayon ra kaayo, [pero] mga bato ra ang gipundok,” Archival said.

READ: Mayor Archival eyes blacklisting erring contractors

Engineer confirms lack of reinforcement

In a Facebook livestream, Engineer Meyrick Balaga of the Cebu City Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW) confirmed that the riprap was a DPWH project and that its flooring lacked steel reinforcement.

“Ang flooring walay kabilya, dili solid ang ilawon. Ang nahitabo, pag-scar na sa yuta, diretso hugno siya kay wala man siya’y solid [foundation],” Balaga explained.

“Design sa riprap unta kay solid man unta ang ilawon, unya dunay kabilya para dili mahugno. Pero ambot unsay nahitabo ana, mao na nahughalak ang agianan,” he added.

Archival said the riprap was reportedly constructed in 2019, prior to his administration.

He has directed the DEPW to submit a full report to determine the responsible contractor and assess whether corrective measures or sanctions can still be enforced.

Risk to nearby homes

The mayor warned that the collapse puts nearby homes at risk of flooding and damage. He said fixing the problem quickly is very important to keep people safe and stop more damage.

“Nakita nato nga nangatagak na ang pader. Eventually, ang katong mga balay nga naa sa kilid, maapektuhan gyud,” Archival said. “We cannot just leave it as it is.”

He said the city would explore options with its engineering department to stabilize the area, while pressing DPWH to explain and address the defective construction.

Part of wider DPWH woes

The Budlaan incident came just a day after Archival convened DPWH contractors to impose stricter rules on infrastructure works in the city, particularly flood control projects and road repairs.

Residents have long complained about unfinished DPWH projects causing prolonged traffic snarls across Cebu City. The mayor has threatened to blacklist noncompliant contractors and impose financial penalties for delays.

“Ang mga tawo sa Cebu City gikapoy na sa mga project nga way human human,” Archival earlier said. “If contractors fail to finish projects within the agreed date, they should pay damages. Fairness ra na.”

Archival said the city is also looking into creating a dedicated project monitoring office to track quality and timelines, ensuring Cebu City residents get safe and reliable infrastructure.

“Kung mo-promise sila nga humanon, unya dili nila humanon, dapat mubayad sila. Fair enough,” the mayor said. /csl

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP