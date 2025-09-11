Quirante-led construction firm denies ties to ‘ghost projects’ in Cebu flood control scandal

CEBU CITY, Philippines – One of the top contractors involved in flood control projects in Cebu has spoken up.

Naga City-based Quirante Construction Corp. on Thursday, September 11, dismissed allegations linking them to substandard or ghost flood control projects.

“We assure the public that our company has never engaged, and will never engage, in substandard work or so-called ‘ghost projects.’ Every undertaking we accept is carried out with the earnest intent to serve communities and to build with integrity,” the firm wrote.

Additionally, Quirante Construction Corp. clarified that they operate separately and independently from another Quirante-owned contractor, QM Builders Inc. QM Builders Inc. is owned and founded by Allan Quirante, who earlier appeared before the Senate for the congressional hearing over anomalies tied to flood control projects.

“While we are related by family to the owners of QM Builders, it is important to make clear that Quirante Construction Corporation is an independent and distinct company,” they said. “We have our own management, undertake our own projects, and uphold our own standards of transparency, accountability, and quality,” it added.

Based on its official Facebook page, Quirante Construction Corp. is headquartered in Naga City, located approximately 25 kilometers south of Cebu City. It names Engr. Jonathan Quirante as its president and chief executive officer (CEO).

Jonathan’s name also appeared on several contracts for infrastructural projects from various district engineering offices of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) here in Cebu.

Meanwhile, QM Builders, on its websites declares F. Gica Street in Brgy. Poblacion, Dumanjug town of southwestern Cebu as its official address.

Reliable sources shared with CDN Digital that Jonathan and Allan are related. National news outlet Rappler also reported that Jonathan happens to be Allan’s nephew.

Data from the Sumbong sa Pangulo showed that Quirante Construction Corp. received roughly 14 percent of flood control projects in Cebu, from 2022 to 2025, with a total worth of over P2.5 billion. /csl

