Ishii defends OPBF minimumweight title, outpoints Amparo in Tokyo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Boholano fighter Jake “El Bambino” Amparo of the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable fell short in his bid for the Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) minimumweight crown after bowing to Japanese champion Takeshi Ishii in a spirited battle on Tuesday night, September 9, at the famed Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.

Amparo dropped a unanimous decision as all three judges scored heavily in favor of the hometown champion, 99-90, 98-91, and 98-91. With the victory, Ishii notched his fourth straight win since suffering a split-decision loss to Filipino veteran Lito Dante in 2023.

The young Japanese standout has already built a reputation for testing himself against Filipino boxers. Amparo, a former world title challenger, absorbed his eighth career defeat to go with 16 wins, four knockouts, and one draw.

READ: Jake Amparo guns for OPBF minimumweight crown in Japan Sept. 9

True to his reputation for grit and toughness, Amparo engaged Ishii at close range and gave the champion a stern challenge. Both fighters exchanged heavy flurries in a toe-to-toe contest, but Ishii consistently landed the cleaner punches.

The Japanese pressed forward through the middle and late rounds, while Amparo tried to use his reach to keep him at bay. The Boholano landed several strong shots that tested Ishii’s resolve, yet the champion’s higher volume and accuracy ultimately sealed the outcome.

This marks Amparo’s second straight setback in Japan, following his unanimous decision loss to Takero Kitano at the same venue last March. /csl

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP