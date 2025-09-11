Elmer “Boy” Cabahug honored to coach UV Green Lancers one more time

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Elmer “Boy” Cabahug, one of Cebu basketball’s true icons returned to familiar territory Wednesday night when he coached the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers in the Cesafi All-Star Alumni Exhibition Game at the newly renovated Cebu Coliseum.

Cabahug, the winningest coach in Cesafi men’s basketball history with nine titles, relished the chance to guide his former team in what began as a friendly reunion but quickly turned into a classic rivalry showdown.

UV edged the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, 85-83, in front of a lively crowd.

READ:

For Cabahug, the experience was less about the score and more about reconnecting with the players who once defined an era of UV dominance.

“Nindot gyud kaayo. It’s an honor for me. Gi pabalik mi, gi-reunite mi sa akong mga previous players from 2001 to 2010,” Cabahug said.

“Mas excited man gyud ang duwa nato diri as Cebuanos.”

Amidst celebrating the league’s legacy, Cabahug also reflected on its challenges.

He noted that Cesafi, long regarded as the premier intercollegiate league outside Manila, has often lost top Visayas and Mindanao talents to universities in the capital that offer bigger scholarships and exposure.

“It so happened lang nga ang mga sikat nato nga players ug ang mga umaabot nga talents mopahawa lang dayon diri sa ato kay mo adto sa Manila because of greener pastures,” he explained.

“Sacrificial lang gyud ni diri ato. Ang grassroots na lang gyud ang atong i-develop. It’s a big sacrifice, pero nakatabang gyud na sa atong kabataan maka-adto. Ang ato is to nurture them to become good basketball players. We can’t blame them kung naay offer sa other teams ug sa PBA.”

He believes that if Cebu could keep its top homegrown athletes, the UV–UC rivalry and the Cesafi tournament itself would remain exciting through the years which still is with the new generation of talents up to this day.

Still, Elmer “Boy” Cabahug praised the league for reaching its 25th anniversary and continuing to give young players an avenue to shine.

Cabahug, along with two-time Cesafi champion and back-to-back Finals MVP June Mar Fajardo, will be formally inducted into the Cesafi Hall of Fame on Thursday as part of the league’s silver anniversary celebration.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP