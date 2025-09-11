OVP: P7.4M spent on Sara Duterte’s security for foreign trips 

MANILA, Philippines — Although Vice President Sara Duterte has consistently stated that she covers her own personal expenses during her foreign trips, the Office of the Vice President (OVP) disclosed on Thursday that the costs for her security detail during these trips were funded by the office’s budget.

During a press conference where the OVP presented its proposed budget for 2026, Budget chief Kelvin Gerome Tenido reported that a total of P20.6 million was spent on Duterte’s foreign and local trips for this year as of July 31.

READ: OVP spox: Sara Duterte’s ‘personal trip’ not considered a ‘vacation’

“More or less around P20 million has been obligated for the travels of the OVP, including the expenses of the security personnel and the civilian personnel,” Tenido said in a press conference.

To be specific, P13.2 million were used for Duterte’s local trips, while P7.4 million were used for her foreign travels in 2025.

Assistant Chief of Staff Lemuel Ortonio then emphasized that all of Duterte’s travel overseas were covered by a travel authority “and did not use any public funds.”

“We’d like to emphasize that all the travel overseas of the vice president is covered by a travel authority and did not include any public funds; did not use any public funds,” Ortonio said.

However, when asked to clarify if Duterte covered her own personal expenses, while her security staffers were paid under taxpayers’ money, the OVP officials responded in the affirmative.

“[It was under] the OVP Fund,” said Tenido.

“That 7.47 million was utilized for the security personnel of the OVP and including the close-in or the civilian personnel,” he also said.

Meanwhile, Tenido said that Duterte still has a balance of P17.5 million for local trips and P24 million for foreign travels.

Lower allocation for travels in 2026

Tenido, in the same press conference, then revealed that the OVP’s proposed budget for 2026 includes a lower allocation for Duterte’s foreign trips—with only a total of P20 million.

“This is the lowest allocation since 2023 and the highest allocation was P31.5 million,” he added.

Asked why the allocation was lower in 2026, Tenido responded:

“Usually, it’s the absorptive capacity of an agency. It’s a standard protocol for all the agencies. I think the Department of Budget and Management applies the same for other agencies,” he said.

Asked if it had any connection with 2026 not being an election year, Tenido responded “no.”

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP