June Mar Fajardo relishes rare reunion, showdown in UC-UV alumni match

June Mar Fajardo smiles as he leaves the court after a brief stint in the Cesafi All-Star Alumni Exhibition Game between UC and UV on Wednesday night, September 10, at the new-look Cebu Coliseum. | Photo by Sugboanong Kodaker

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It was a short stint and yet June Mar Fajardo, the once dominating big man of the University of Cebu (UC) during his Cesafi years, enjoyed every moment he spent on and off the court in his return to the Cebu Coliseum.

Now an eight-time PBA Most Valuable Player (MVP), Fajardo, who is from Pinamungajan in southwestern Cebu, savored his brief hardcourt stint in a reunion with his former UC Webmasters teammates and old rivals from the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers during a Cesafi All-Star Alumni Exhibition Game on Wednesday night, September 10, at the new-look Cebu Coliseum.

Fresh from a brief injury layoff, Fajardo, who plays for the powerhouse San Miguel Beer team in the PBA, still delighted the crowd as he made a surprise start after earlier confirming that he would likely sit out the game.

The two-time Cesafi men’s basketball champion and back-to-back finals MVP gave the audience a brief but nostalgic glimpse of his old form.

The 6-foot-10 gentle giant played less than a minute on the court. He jumped for the opening tip against former UV standout J.R. Quiñahan, launched a missed three-pointer, sprinted back on defense, and was then subbed out.

Though brief, the appearance reminded fans of the dominant center who once wore the Webmasters jersey and rose to national prominence from the Cebu collegiate scene.

Even Fajardo enjoyed the moment.

“Syempre lipay kaayo ko naka balik ug naka sulod ko ug balik diri sa Cebu Coliseum. Kay kung unsa akong naabtan karon diri gyud ko nag gikan. Daghan kaayo ko ug memories diri,” Fajardo said.

(Of course I am very happy to be able to come back to the Cebu Coliseum. Because what I have achieved now, it all started here. I have a lot of memories here.)

Asked about his fondest memories at the Cebu Coliseum, Fajardo pointed to UC’s back-to-back Cesafi championship runs. From 2010 to 2011, he repeatedly battled UV in the finals, winning both titles and consecutive Finals MVP awards before beginning his meteoric rise in the PBA.

“Syempre nalipay kaayo ko nga makaduwa sa akong mga ka teammates, makakita sa akong mga fans ug sa mga players nga bag-ong generation,” he said.

(Of course I am very happy to be able to play with my former teammates, see the fans, and the new generation of players.)

The night could have been even more special had Greg Slaughter, who was Fajardo’s longtime rival in their Cesafi wars, had been able to attend the game. Slaughter skipped the event to be with his pregnant wife.

Still, the UV and UC legends on the floor didn’t disappoint.

The crowd was treated to an intense, back-and-forth game capped by former UV high school MVP Paul Desiderio’s Hail Mary three-pointer in the closing seconds to lift the Green Lancers over UC, 85-83.

After the game, Fajardo stayed on court to pose for photos with the long line of fans who had come largely to see him play.

He will also be among the awardees at the Cesafi Hall of Fame Awards on Thursday at the same venue, joining other Cesafi personalities being inducted.

