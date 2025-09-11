PBA legends to join USJ-R HS alumni charity exhibition game

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Five of the PBA’s most recognizable stars will share the court with Cebuano players in a special charity exhibition game organized by the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) High School Alumni Federation, Inc. on October 19 at the USJ-R Basak Campus.

Headlining the roster are PBA legends Allan “The Triggerman” Caidic and Jerry “Defense Minister” Codiñera.

They will be joined by former PBA standouts Cyrus Baguio, Peter June Simon, and Willie Miller, who will also suit up for the game.

The event gives USJ-R Jaguars alumni—and even those who never officially donned the school’s green and gold colors—a rare chance to play alongside their PBA idols.

Participation isn’t limited to USJ-R alumni; organizers are opening the doors to players from outside the community to make the game more inclusive and exciting.

Each team will field 10 players. Slots cost ₱5,000 each, which includes a commemorative jersey, a certificate of participation, and backstage access to the PBA stars.

Beyond basketball, the exhibition also aims to raise funds for various causes.

Proceeds will benefit the USJ-R Boy Scouts of the Philippines unit, its drum and bugle corps, future alumni outreach programs, and current USJ-R Jaguar student-athletes.

Those who want to make their dreams come true to play alongside their PBA idols can check out its official Facebook page, Play with the PBA Legends.

