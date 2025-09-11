3 Cebu boxers to join ‘Thrilla in Manila’ anniversary fight card

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Three Cebu-based boxers will showcase their skills in the much-anticipated “Thrilla in Manila” 50th anniversary fight card on October 29 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The event, mounted by Manny Pacquiao’s MP Promotions, features 11 bouts in commemoration of the iconic Muhammad Ali–Joe Frazier showdown held in the same venue in 1975.

Headlining the card is Cebu’s own WBC world minimumweight champion Melvin “El Gringo” Jerusalem, who will defend his crown against South African world-rated contender Siyakholwa Kuse.

Joining Jerusalem on the bill are three more Cebu-based boxers — two from ARQ Boxing Stable and one from Omega Boxing Gym — who will be tested in this milestone event. From ARQ, Speedy Boy Acope faces Ronerick Ballesteros in an eight-rounder, while Berland Robles squares off with Arvin Magramo in a 10-round clash.

Acope, a rising prospect with a 6-1 record (4 KOs), is riding a three-fight winning streak. Ballesteros, an unbeaten prospect at 5-0-1 (4 KOs), has won his last four bouts. Robles, a former WBA regional champion and one of ARQ’s banner fighters, remains unbeaten at 12-0-1 with five knockouts.

He will take on the more experienced Magramo, a former WBO regional titlist (19-2-1, 11 KOs) who once fought in a world title eliminator in Cebu.

Magramo is remembered by Cebuano fans for being knocked out by local world title challenger Christian Araneta at NUSTAR Resort and Casino.

Omega Boxing Gym’s lone representative, Benny “The Bull” Cañete, meets Ariel Antimaro in a six-rounder.

Cañete (12-2, 8 KOs) is seeking redemption after losing the WBC Asian Continental bantamweight title to Noli James Maquilan in 2024. Antimaro (9-4-1, 3 KOs) is also aiming to bounce back following a defeat in Japan last May. /csl

