17 new Eco-Enforcers to be deployed in Mandaue City

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – At least 17 new Eco-Enforcers from the Mandaue City Environment and Natural Resources Office (MCENRO) will soon be officially deployed.

This comes after their graduation, with commencement exercises scheduled for September 11 and 12 at Waterworld. During the event, the graduates will be formally deputized after completing their training.

MCENRO Head Architect Aracelli Barlam shared that the event will mark the recognition of the Eco-Enforcers who successfully completed the training process and passed the required examination.

Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano is expected to attend the event and personally award the deputation to the graduates.

According to Barlam, this batch will form part of the city’s efforts under the new administration, joining both newly hired personnel and existing enforcers. The 17 new Job Order workers will be involved and deployed to support the environmental programs of Mandaue City.

The Eco-Enforcers underwent intensive training consisting of 16 modules covering environmental laws and policies. After the training, they were evaluated through an examination.

Those who passed are now qualified to be deputized and will be assigned to different areas of the city. Their deployment will be scheduled in three rotating shifts to ensure 24-hour environmental law enforcement across the city.

Their responsibilities include monitoring violations of city ordinances related to cleanliness and environmental safety, issuing citations or warnings, and helping raise awareness in the community. Some common violations they are expected to address include public urination, indiscriminate throwing of garbage, and burning of trash in public areas, which can pose fire hazards.

Penalties for these violations vary depending on the seriousness of the offense. Fines may range from as low as ₱500 to as high as ₱5,000. Implementation of these penalties depends on the ordinance involved. Some violations will require a warning or notice, while others may be subject to immediate citation.

To strengthen public participation, residents are encouraged to use the Ecowatch website, a digital platform where citizens can register, file complaints, or report violations.

“Mao gyud na among gusto nga kamo isip residente sa Mandaue mahimong kabahin unsa inyong mahimo para sa komunidad,” said Barlam.

(That’s what we want, for you as residents of Mandaue to be part of what you can do for the community.)

The monitoring of these reports will be handled by the barangays. Barlam expressed hope that Mayor Ouano will also join the initiative by creating an administrator account on the Ecowatch platform, which would allow him to directly oversee reported issues and updates related to environmental enforcement.

Through the combined efforts of the deputized Eco-Enforcers, local officials, and residents, Mandaue City aims to strengthen its environmental governance and promote a cleaner, safer community for all.

