Atayde, ex-district engineer Alcantara spotted courtside at a July basketball game

MANILA, Philippines—Controversial photographs hound Quezon City First District Rep. Arjo Atayde, this time showing him sitting at the courtside in a basketball game just one seat away from a dismissed Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Bulacan district engineer who was axed for his alleged involvement in ghost flood control projects.

Previous coverage of Inquirer Sports show that actors Daniel Padilla, Atayde, Zanjoe Marudo and ex-district engineer Henry Alcantara were sitting at the courtside during Game 7 of the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals last July 9, 2025. They were also captured in the file photos of the PBA.

Alcantara was ordered dismissed from service last week after he was found guilty of several administrative cases by Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon in relation to substandard and ghost flood control projects that he signed off in Bulacan’s first district.

READ: Ex-DPWH Bulacan engineer Alcantara guilty of admin cases

He is also accused of a myriad of things, including facilitating kickbacks for Senators Joel Villanueva and Jinggoy Estrada, collecting a “finder’s fee” of two percent from contractors who win contracts in his district, and of gambling millions in casinos.

Atayde, on the other hand, was among the 17 government officials named by contractor couple Pacifico “Curlee” Discaya and Cezarah “Sarah” Discaya who supposedly demanded kickbacks from their projects since 2022.

Atayde denied the allegations that he benefited from any contractor and maintained that he has never dealt with the Discayas.

“I have never used my position for personal gain, and I never will. I will avail of all remedies under the law to clear my name and hold accountable those who spread these falsehoods,” he added.

Shortly after, photos of him meeting with the Discayas in his office circulated on social media, which he again thumbed down as a mere “hi, hello and picture-taking” meeting.

READ: Arjo Atayde on resurfaced photos with Discayas: ‘Not a planned meeting’

Photos of him posing in front of a flood control project implemented by Top 15 contractor Wawao Builders — a firm marked for permanent blacklisting by President Marcos Jr. for its ghost projects — also went viral soon after.

Atayde’s wife, actress Maine Mendoza, said “not a single part of our life has been built on taxpayers’ money…. Everything we have comes from years of work and savings. We pay our taxes, and we pay them truthfully, because we respect the same system we are accused of betraying.”

“I will never accept the narrative that accuses us of stealing and living off taxpayers’ money. That is not who Arjo is, that is not who I am, and that is not who we are. No amount of noise and accusations will ever make it true. And if Arjo ever did anything dishonest, if he were truly guilty, I certainly wouldn’t defend him and cover for him,” she said in a lengthy statement.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP