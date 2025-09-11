LTO-7 ARD faces ombudsman case over alleged unauthorized vehicle sale

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Land Transportation Office (LTO)-7 regional director Glen Galario filed a complaint against assistant regional director Arturo Apolinar before the Office of the Ombudsman Visayas for usurpation of authority, grave misconduct, and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.

In his complaint affidavit, Galario alleged that Apolinar initiated the sale of unclaimed impounded vehicles without his approval.

The vehicles consist of 37 four-wheeled vehicles and 114 motorcycles.

Galario revealed in his affidavit that on February 17, 2025, Apolinar signed and approved a notice of award for the sale of these vehicles to E&J Scrap Metal Wholesaling, located at M. Ceniza St., Brgy. Casuntingan, Mandaue City, for the amount of ₱230,000.

“The Notice of Award should not have been signed by ARD Apolinar because he does not have the authority to sign such a document, the authority being lodged in the office of the Regional Director,” Galario said in his affidavit.

Apolinar served as the chairman of the Regional Disposal Committee of LTO-7, whose function was only to submit recommendations to the regional director.

He also questioned the contract price approved by Apolinar.

Galario alleged that Apolinar failed to conduct market scoping and fair valuation of the said vehicles, which he described as manifestly and grossly disadvantageous to the government.

He also found it irregular that Apolinar’s staff was the one who handed over the payment for the transaction to the chief of the Financial Management Division.

“It appears that ARD Apolinar had pecuniary and financial interest in the transaction in view of the fact that it was his staff who paid the amount, although the receipt was in the name of Edgar Branzuela (who represents E&J Scrap Metal Wholesaling),” the affidavit read.

Apolinar, in a text message, denied Galario’s allegations.

“Dili na tinuod. Wala pa sale nahitabo. Gi-auction lang pero wala pa na-consummate ang sales kay ang items naa pa sa LTO. His complaint has no attached evidence of his allegation,” Apolinar said.

(That is not true. No sale has happened yet. It was only auctioned but the sales were not consummated because the items are still at the LTO. His complaint has no attached evidence to support his claim.)

Apolinar added that Galario was simply afraid that he may replace him.

“Gawa-gawa niya lang yun para siraan ako at paalisin dahil alam niya na ako ang papalit sa kanya,” he added.

(He just fabricated it to discredit me and remove me because he knows I am the one who will replace him.)

He said he will answer the complaint before the Ombudsman.

