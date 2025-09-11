24th Gullas Tennis Cup registration opens Friday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Registration for the 24th Gullas Tennis Cup begins tomorrow, Friday, September 12, marking the return of Cebu’s longest-running grassroots tennis tournament after a seven-year hiatus.

Organizer John Pages announced the comeback of the event, which will run from October 17 to 20 at the Citigreen Tennis Resort and Alta Vista Golf and Country Club courts. Registration fees are set at ₱400 per entry, inclusive of a tournament shirt. Single entries will be accepted from September 19, while doubles registration will run from September 20 to 30.

Organizers reminded interested players to avoid double registration in both categories. The tournament will feature 10-under unisex, 12-under girls, 14-under girls, 16-under girls, and 18-under girls categories with a maximum of 16 entries each. On the boys’ side, the 12-under, 14-under, 16-under, and 18-under divisions will accommodate up to 28 entries each.

Accredited as a Group 2 event by the Philippine Tennis Association (PTA), the Gullas Tennis Cup will be crucial for players aiming to boost their national rankings. Champions will earn 120 points, runners-up 100, semifinalists 75, and quarterfinalists 50.

This year’s edition aims to inspire the next generation of tennis players to follow in the footsteps of Filipina tennis star Alex Eala. It also serves as a tribute to the late Jose “Dodong” Gullas, who founded the tournament in 1995.

For registration, email [email protected]. /csl

