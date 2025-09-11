DPWH Leyte 4th District denies ghost flood control projects

ORMOC CITY, Leyte — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Leyte 4th District Engineering Office clarified that the district has no “ghost” flood control projects.

This was in response to allegations they received regarding supposed ghost projects in the towns of Albuera, Merida, and Matag-ob.

“There are no ghost projects here. All projects implemented in this district undergo proper process, monitoring, and evaluation to ensure transparency, accountability, and full compliance with government standards,” said DPWH Leyte 4th District Engineering Office OIC District Engineer Peter Scheler Soco.

On Thursday, September 11, 2025, the agency conducted inspections on four DPWH projects, consisting of three flood control projects and one port project.

Of the four projects, two were in Albuera, one in Merida, and one in Matag-ob.

In Albuera, the agency inspected the Albuera Port project, which was suspended in January this year due to issues on the road right of way and the mangroves that would be affected by the project.

The agency allocated ₱17 million for the project. Construction began in November 2024, and it has already reached 51% completion.

The project was intended for fisherfolk as a docking area for their pumpboats.

Another project in Albuera that was inspected by the DPWH was the flood control project in Brgy. Benolho.

The project was completed in October 2024 with a budget of ₱96 million.

Albuera Mayor Kerwin Espinosa earlier described this project as a “ghost project,” which the agency strongly denied.

The agency clarified that the flood control project in Benolho was only intended to cover one side of the river.

Earlier, in a post on Espinosa’s Facebook page, he showed a portion of the river with no structure, which was the other side of the river not included in the completed project.

Another project inspected by the agency was the flood control project at Macatol Bridge, Merida, Leyte, which was earlier questioned by Mayor Lando Villacensio.

Villacensio alleged that based on documents he obtained, the project was already listed as 100% complete. However, upon inspection, he was shocked to discover that the project was still ongoing.

Soco clarified that the project was actually 80% complete.

He explained that the 100% completion was reflected in their real-time monitoring system since their request for extension was not yet approved in the system. The project was supposed to be completed in December 2024 and has an allocation of over ₱95 million.

“Ang actual completion man gud namo, tungod sa among system nga PCMA, magdagan siya. Dili pa na namo ma-hold kung dili pa na mabutangan ug approval. Kay kanang approval namo ana central office man, dili man kay kami mo-approve sa time extension,” he added.

(Our actual completion is affected because of our PCMA system. It automatically reflects as ongoing unless an approval is uploaded. The approval comes from the central office, not us, so we cannot approve the time extension ourselves.)

The project was delayed due to bad weather and issues with the tree-cutting permit.

During the inspection, they showed the downstream part of the river that was already completed, which Mayor Villacensio failed to show or visit.

Meanwhile, the upstream portion of the flood control project was still under construction.

The agency also inspected on Thursday the flood control project in Matag-ob, Leyte, after a portion of it recently collapsed due to heavy rain.

In his privilege speech in the House of Representatives, Leyte 4th District Rep. Richard Gomez clarified that the collapsed portion was not yet completed and its important element called the “lock” had not yet been installed.

Matag-ob Mayor Bernie Tacoy earlier described the project as substandard, which Gomez denied.

Soco also denied Tacoy’s allegation that the project was not coordinated with the Local Government Unit (LGU).

“Before implementation of the projects, moadto gyud mi sa local government sa every munisipyo,” he said.

(Before the implementation of projects, we always go to the local government of every municipality.)

Due to the incident, its completion rate dropped to 80% from 94%.

The project is worth ₱48.2 million and is expected to be completed in November this year.

Soco also expressed his readiness to face any investigation in Congress if they are summoned to shed light on the questioned flood control projects.

“Yes, we are willing. Wala mi taguon sa among district,” he said.

(Yes, we are willing. We have nothing to hide in our district.)

