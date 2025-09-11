PH, Japan activate defense deal allowing joint military drills

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines and Japan formally activated the Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) on Thursday, the Department of National Defense (DND) said, marking a key step in strengthening military cooperation between the two countries.

The RAA allows closer collaboration between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Japan Self-Defense Forces, facilitating joint exercises, training and operational activities.

The DND stated that the agreement supports the Philippines’ efforts to enhance deterrence and advance its national interests.

“The entry into force of the RAA validates the strength of our people-to-people ties, shared values, and common purpose for the security and stability of the region,” the department said in a statement, noting the support of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the Philippine Senate, and the Japanese government.

The announcement follows meetings at the 2025 Seoul Defense Dialogue in South Korea, where Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. and Japanese Defense Minister Nakatani Gen discussed preparations for the RAA’s implementation.

They reviewed progress on information sharing, logistics cooperation, defense technology and maritime security, and emphasized enhancing the Philippines’ capabilities in air and maritime domain awareness, cybersecurity and communications.=

According to the defense department, Japan continues to support the Philippines through its Official Security Assistance program, providing maritime domain awareness capabilities, while both countries explore further cooperation under the Self-Reliant Defense Posture Program.

It also said the Philippines and Japan lead regional defense initiatives within ASEAN, including co-chairing the ADMM-Plus Experts’ Working Group on Maritime Security, which integrates climate and environmental considerations into its work.

It added that the formal approval of the Reciprocal Access Agreement on implementing arrangements is expected to pave the way for operational cooperation between Philippine and Japanese forces.

