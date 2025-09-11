SHAABAA unveils star-studded inter-alumni tournament rosters

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Fresh from a highly successful 28th season, the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) is shifting its focus to a new highlight: the SHAABAA Inter-Alumni Tournament, which will showcase some of Cebu’s most prominent basketball alumni squads.

The official schedule and venue will be announced soon, but four visiting alumni teams have already been invited.

These are the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons, and Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves. They will go up against host squads from Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu (SHS–AdC): Magis, Lux Oriens, and SHS–AdC. The official and updated lineups of each team were announced by SHAABAA commissioner and lawyer Boyet Velez.

The tournament will feature three brackets: Division A (40-above), Division B (30-above), and Division C (29-under), with four teams competing in each division.

Division A will highlight some of Cebu’s most recognizable names. Former Cebu City Vice Mayor and DBTC alumnus Dondon Hontiveros will suit up alongside Inting Escobido, Klein Baladya, and current UC Webmasters head coach and lawyer Kern Sesante.

UC will be bannered by ex-PBA player Alex Cainglet and a host of former Webmasters. CEC and SHS–AdC will also field star-studded lineups, including former PBA player Joel Co, Sergs Al Go Bui, and Dave Ting.

In Division B, former UC Webmasters Jonathan Canceran and Paco Brian Delantar—fresh off the UC–UV Cesafi 25th anniversary exhibition—will lead the UC squad. The University of San Carlos (USC) will be spearheaded by Ian Callet, Nico Magat, and former pro and current USC Warriors assistant coach Enrico Llanto.

SHS–AdC’s 30-above team will be anchored by SHAABAA standout alumni Daryle Tan, Elddie Cabahug, Gabe Branzuela, and Jasper Diaz, along with reigning Division B champions from Batch 2012, Adven Jess Diputado and Julius Cadavis.

Division C promises even more firepower, featuring alumni who have played in Cesafi, UAAP, NCAA, and pro leagues.

SHS–AdC’s Magis team will parade former Magis Eagles high school champions such as Dawn Ochea, Rendell Senining, Fletcher Galvez, Janjan Jaboneta, and current UAAP Mythical Five member Nic Cabanero of the UST Growling Tigers.

Lux Oriens, meanwhile, will lean on reigning Division C champions from Batch 2018—Patrick Wilson Yu, Eroll Pastor, Jed Cedrick Colonia, and Benedict Andre Chua—plus newly drafted PBA rookie Christian Manaytay.

UC’s squad will feature Cesafi standouts Miguel Gastador, Shane Menina, and Luigi Gabisan, while DBTC will field Aljie Mendez, Imran Escobido, Joshua Canoy, JZ Dizon, and Soysoy Escobido.

