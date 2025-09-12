Jason Collins, NBA trailblazer, battling brain tumor

LOS ANGELES, United States — Jason Collins, the former NBA player who became the first openly gay man to play in a major US pro sports league, is undergoing treatment for a brain tumor, the league said in a statement on his behalf on Thursday.

“NBA Ambassador and 13-year NBA veteran Jason Collins is currently undergoing treatment for a brain tumor,” the statement said.

“Jason and his family welcome your support and prayers and kindly ask for privacy as they dedicate their attention to Jason’s health and well-being.”

Collins, 46, played 13 seasons in the NBA, the first seven with the Nets in New Jersey. He capped his career with the Nets after their move to Brooklyn.

He also spent time with the Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics, Memphis Grizzlies, Minnesota Timberwolves and washington Wizards, averaging 3.6 points and 3.7 rebounds in 735 career games.

He retired in November of 2014.

On February 23 of that year he had become the first openly gay NBA player when he took the floor for the Nets in a game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

He had gone public about his sexuality the previous April in a first-person article published in Sports Illustrated.

The Nets posted a message of support for Collins on social media.

“Sending our love and support to @jasoncollins98 and his family,” the team wrote on X.

The NBA also posted a message of support for Collins who since his retirement has served as an NBA Cares ambassador and remained an advocate for LGBTQ+ inclusion in sports.

