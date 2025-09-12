Anti-corruption protesters urged: Hold a peaceful rally this Sunday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police are urging protesters joining the anti-corruption rally at the Plaza Independencia in Cebu City on Sunday, September 14, not to destroy public and private property or to do things that may disrupt the public peace and order.

Police Brigadier General Redrico Marana, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) regional director, said police would immediately intervene if the protesters would go beyond what would be allowed by law.

READ: ‘HIndependence Day’ rally in Cebu calls for end to corruption, higher education budget

“Rest assured that the Philippine National Police will maintain peace and order. We will observe maximum tolerance, and we will ensure that those persons who are not participants of this kind of activities can do their thing on their own without obstruction,” Maranan said.

Maranan also drew comparisons to recent incidents abroad, noting that protests in countries such as Nepal and Indonesia turned unruly. However, he dismissed fears of similar unrest in Cebu, stressing that Cebuanos showed no indication of such an escalation.

At the same time, he urged protesters to remain law-abiding, saying the police fully respect the right of citizens to peacefully assemble.

READ: Groups stage Pampanga rally vs corruption amid flood control controversy

Aside from encouraging the protesters to peacefully hold the rally and to follow the law in doing it, he also called on them to avoid overly occupying main roads, as blockages could cause significant congestion.

He warned that crowding on the streets may inconvenience motorists and commuters, particularly those traveling to Mactan-Cebu International Airport and the various ports across the city.

“Ang pakiusap natin ‘don sa mga protesters is ‘don lang po tayo sa mga freedom parks and kung hindi naman is to secure proper permits sa mga local government units natin and to obey traffic laws and regulations. Sapagka’t maraming mga kababayan natin ang may kanya-kanyang lakad, mayroong sariling mga flight, business appointment, personal appointment, medical appointment na hindi dapat nade-delay,” he said.

(My appeal to them to the protesters is we should just stay in the freedom parks and if that is not possible to secure proper permits from our local government units and to obey traffic laws and regulations. This is because many of our fellow citizens have different things to go to, they have their flights to catch, business appointments, personal appointments, medical appointments ang that they should not be delayed to where they would be going to.)

READ: Growing outrage vs corruption: More protests coming

For Sunday’s protest rally, Maranan said that law enforcers would closely monitor the activity, which would include a motorcade and a public assembly at Plaza Independencia.

“We’ve been receiving reports that on Sunday, mayroong gagawing protest in a motorcade fashion, maybe a rally or a protest sa Plaza Independencia. We’ve been preparing for this. We have a security plan to address the security concern of these events,” he said.

He also clarified that so far, there have been no threats or signs of unrest connected to the rally. This, he said, would allow police to focus mainly on crowd management and traffic support.

He said that the priority of nthe PRO-7 would be to strike a balance between upholding the people’s constitutional rights and maintaining public safety.

He said that the police presence would be aimed not to suppress dissent but to safeguard the community.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP