Police drone challenge launched to boost crime response, surveillance

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A drone piloting challenge launched by the Police Regional Office 7 is seen to strengthen police officers’ skills in using drones for law enforcement, disaster response, and other critical operations.

The skills competition, held on Thursday, September 11 at Camp Sergio Osmeña Sr. in Cebu City, was organized by PRO-7’s Regional Information Communication Technology Management Division (RICTMD).

READ: PH Army to use drones to beef up external defense capabilities

Drone competition

The challenge brought together 12 teams from Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO), Bohol Police Provincial Office (BPPO), Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB), Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), and Cebu City Police Office (CCPO). Each group fielded a pilot, co-pilot, spotter, and narrator.

The competition required participants to complete an obstacle course that tested control, precision, and aerial photography skills.

Furthermore, pilots were evaluated on safety protocols, piloting and flight skills, precision and accuracy, speed and efficiency, and mission accomplishment.

READ: Filipino engineers develop prototype of suicide drone boat

Among the challenges was the “Fish Net Zone,” where pilots had to maintain a steady altitude while navigating through a confined space, simulating indoor flight conditions.

At designated points in the course, competitors were also tasked with two media challenges: recording a clear video and capturing a sharp photograph of specific objects.

The run then concluded with a required accurate landing on the marked “H” zone.

The judging panel brought in technical expertise from both military and aviation backgrounds to ensure fair and rigorous evaluation.

Captain Alfred G. Tan, MPSA, a Philippine Air Force Reserve officer and squadron commander of the Drone and Communications Rescue Unit, 124th ARU Eaglecom, lent his experience in aerial operations and drone deployment in rescue missions.

Additionally, he was joined by Petty Officer 3 Ian Ramirez of the Philippine Navy Reserve Force, a Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP)-certified unmanned aerial vehicle pilot, who provided professional standards in drone piloting and safety.

After scoring, CCPO Team 2 secured first place with 78.84 points. They were followed closely by CPPO Team 2 with 78.47 points and CPPO Team 1 with 77.44 points.

READ: Drone-aided police operation: 3 rob suspects nabbed in Medellin, Cebu

Necessity of drones in police operations

PRO-7 Regional Director, Police Brigadier General Redrico A. Maranan pointed out that drones provide strategic advantages to law enforcement operations.

“In today’s evolving law enforcement landscape, advanced technologies like drones are vital to modern policing. They provide strategic operational advantages, enhance response times, and minimize risks to our personnel,” he said.

According to PRO-7, the use of drones in police work has expanded to surveillance, search-and-rescue, disaster monitoring, and crowd control.

Officials also said the event was aimed at preparing police personnel to use drones in field operations where speed, accuracy, and documentation are critical.

While the competition tested piloting skills under controlled conditions, the units have been integrated in police operations.

Earlier this year, three robbery suspects were immediately arrested in a drone-aided hot pursuit operation in Barangay Antipolo, Medellin, Cebu following a pre-dawn break-in at a public school.

As of September, PRO-7 has 140 drones available for deployment in Central Visayas.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP