DOH: Road violators to be excluded from Hospitals’ zero balance billing

By: Joyce Ann Rocamora - Philippine News Agency September 12,2025 - 11:11 AM

‘KAMOTE RIDER’ OUT. Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa announces the exclusion of road violators who would figure in traffic accidents from the government's zero balance bill. The announcement was made in the presence of the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Road Safety Jean Todt in a press conference in Mandaluyong City on Thursday (Sept. 11, 2025). (PNA photo by Joyce Ann Rocamora)

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) will soon exclude road violators from its zero balance billing policy in public hospitals, Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa announced on Thursday.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Jean Todt, the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Road Safety, Herbosa said violators of basic road safety rules will no longer enjoy free hospitalization under the program.

“Today, I’m announcing that if you are admitted because you are not wearing a helmet, you are not wearing a seatbelt, you were drinking—you are now disqualified from the zero balance bill,” he said.

There is no specific timeline as to when this would take effect but Herbosa said the department would soon “disseminate this to all the hospitals.”

“We do not deny care, what we will do is bill them when they get discharged,” he explained.

“If you drink, get into a crash, sustain injuries, and it is determined through blood tests or a breath analyzer that you were under the influence above the legal limit—then you are disqualified from the zero balance benefit,” he added.

Herbosa, meanwhile, clarified that victims of road crash and road traffic injuries are still covered by the zero balance billing policy.

“All the victims of road crash will actually be covered— If they are admitted in any of our trauma centers and any of our DOH hospitals, they are covered by the zero balance, especially if the road crash is not their fault,” he said.

The move forms part of the DOH’s intensified road safety campaign as road accidents remain a leading cause of death in the country, killing about 12,000 Filipinos annually and injuring more than 37,000 people in 2024.

Herbosa said he hopes this action would prompt motorists to strictly follow traffic laws. (PNA)

TAGS: DOH, Herbosa, zero billing policy
