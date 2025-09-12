Tubô Cebu Art Fair 2025 concludes on a high note, celebrating legacy and community

The Tubô Cebu Art Fair 2025 closed its eighth edition after three successful days of activity that reaffirmed why it has become one of the region’s most awaited gatherings.

From August 29 to 31, the Ayala Center Cebu transformed into a meeting ground for artists, collectors, students, and everyday art enthusiasts, all participating in conversations and experiences centered on this year’s theme, “Provenance.”

A special collection of works by Martino Abellana, the Dean of Cebuano Painters, anchored the event, reminding audiences of the legacies that shape contemporary art in Cebu.

Program Highlights

The August 29 opening featured the book launch of “Si Jimsky ug ang Tanghaga sa Balay sa Balay sa Agta” by Josua Cabrera, followed by his talk “Tiaw, Tiawtiaw sa Handurawang Naglatagaw.”

The unveiling of the Image of the Fair introduced audiences to Jonathan Abellana, noted for his portrayals of rural life; Khriss Bajade, whose practice delves into introspection and narrative; Gabi Nazareno, a Boholana printmaker and multidisciplinary artist engaging themes of memory, place, and feminism; and John Villoria, an architect and visual artist exploring identity through religion, history, and philosophy.

On August 30, the spotlight shifted to Atua Midtown, where the street art collective Writer’s Block led by Nark, Noer, and Kane, created a live mural that drew crowds and sparked a dialogue on public art.

The fair wrapped up on August 31 with Tubô Talks, beginning with Past Forward: Retracing a Provenance of Cebu’s Contemporary Art, a panel led by curator Prof. Jay Nathan Jore with Abellana, Bajade, Nazareno, and Villoria.

The day continued with the Fresh Strokes Series, which opened the floor to rising Cebuano artists. Maite Zuluaga, Subhelic, and Densen Almeda joined the first session under Prof. Raymund Fernandez, while Puny, Marianne Guinto, and Roy Ingente carried the discussion forward in the second, moderated by Prof. Palmy Pe-Tudtud.

A Platform with Purpose

In his opening remarks, Fair Director Allen Arvin Tan paid tribute to the community that has sustained Tubô for nearly a decade: “It’s our 8th year, and we’ve watched it grow from a little tiny fair to what it is today with everyone’s support. We’re so happy to put in the effort every year if you also show up to help us out together as a community.”

Started in 2018 with just 30 participants, Tubô has grown into a fair that thrives on accessibility and direct engagement. Artists sell their work without galleries standing in between, allowing buyers to connect straight with the creators. Proceeds are channeled back into the Arts Council of Cebu’s education programs, ensuring that the fair leaves a mark beyond its exhibition halls.

As Tan reminded the crowd, “We hope that you contribute to the arts economy of Cebu by buying a piece, no matter how small. Even if it’s just a sticker or postcard, it means a lot to the artists. It validates their art. It gives them a reason to continue and gives them a chance to make a living from their talent.”

This year’s event reached wider audiences with the help of media partners Agimat, Adobo Magazine, Keetaph, Art+ Magazine, MYTV, Cebu Daily News Digital, and PRWorks, Inc.

Tubô Art Fair 2025 showed once again that art is not only about objects on display but also about relationships, memory, and exchange. It is about bringing people together to honor what has been built and to imagine what comes next.