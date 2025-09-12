Stone-throwing Naga man not mentally disturbed say police

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police in Naga City have ruled out mental disorder in the case of a 30-year-old man arrested for repeatedly disturbing his neighbors which included him spitting on them and throwing stones.

The stone-throwing Naga man, identified as Giovani Alferez Repunte of Purok 11, Xenia, was taken into custody around 9 a.m. on September 10 after he was caught shouting, harassing, and bullying neighbors, causing alarm in the community.

Investigators said Repunte had long been a source of nuisance in the neighborhood. Aside from hurling stones and spitting at neighbors, he would shout insults and constantly harass people in the community, creating frequent disturbances.

Mental disorder ruled out

In an interview with CDN Digital on Friday, September 12, Police Senior Master Sergeant Jake S. Catane, the case investigator, said that while the suspect displayed erratic behavior, he was able to respond to questions rationally.

“Makaingon ta nga may pagkaliki ni siya, pero kung pangutan-on namo, sakto man pud manubag. Maayo gani siya muhatag og rason,” Catane explained, adding that no medical records point to a mental health condition.

Instead, investigators described Repunte’s actions as a habitual pattern of harassment, especially when he bore grudges against specific neighbors.

Tensions reportedly stemmed from long-standing disputes with complainant Lailani Cañares, 34.

Police said the suspect had repeatedly demanded that Cañares and her family leave the neighborhood and had also accused the complainant of killing one of his chickens.

Catane also said that Repunte had been twice brought to the police station for similar behavior, but earlier incidents were settled after he was forgiven.

This time, Cañares decided to formally pursue charges, saying she could no longer tolerate the threats.

Authorities added that while the suspect’s behavior tends to worsen when he is drunk, neighbors said he still remains confrontational even when sober.

Other residents had also raised complaints in the past but did not file affidavits.

Repunte is currently detained at the Naga Police Station custodial facility.

As of Thursday, September 11, he has undergone inquest proceedings and will face charges of Alarms and Scandals and Grave Threats.

